Sky And Moana Pasifika Partnership

Wednesday, 18 January 2023, 11:55 am
Press Release: Sky Television

Sky and Moana Pasifika are partnering to enable reach and build connections into Pasifika communities.

As a key supporter of Moana Pasifika’s participation in Super Rugby Pacific, Sky is pleased to partner with Moana Pasifika on initiatives that include creating content and products to engage Moana Pasifika fans both in New Zealand and worldwide. Sky is also keen to support community initiatives in partnership with Moana Pasifika, as part of our Sky for Good commitment – and in support of Moana Pasifika’s purpose and values to ‘serve our communities’, along with being Inspiring, Authentic, Humble, Having Respect and Unifying.

The shared content creation initiatives will enable the partners to tell authentic Pasifika stories, and for Moana Pasifika content to be available across Sky’s ecosystem (including some free-to-air on Prime).

Sky’s branding will be present on the Moana Pasifika jersey this season, reflecting the value both parties place in the partnership.

