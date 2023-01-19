Ed Sheeran Confirms Special Guest Kaylee Bell (Nz) To Open All Nz Shows!

With hundreds of thousand tickets already sold, Ed Sheeran’s upcoming stadium + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’) is shaping up to be one of the biggest live music events in Aotearoa this year!

Frontier Touring is today excited to announce that Sheeran will now be joined by our very own Kaylee Bell as the opener for all six Ed Sheeran NZ shows including his three sold-out intimate concerts at the Wellington Opera House.

Kaylee Bell, no stranger to the international stage, is enjoying a highlight-filled music career brimming with an impressive catalogue of self-written hits. Recently appearing on The Voice Australia in 2022, her single ‘Keith’ went viral and has since amassed over 14 million streams on Spotify alone and with over 40 million streams, Bell is the ‘Most Streamed Female Country Artist’ in Australasia for the past four years.

2022 saw Bellopen for New Zealand’s biggest band on theSIX60 Stadium Tour, headlineCoca Cola Christmas in the Park NZ, and open for US Country StarBrad Paisleyon the NZ leg of his World Tour alongsideMorgan Evans.

Bell has also just released her new single ‘Small Town Friday Nights’, a celebration of her small town (Waimate) upbringing and the memories she and her friends made as carefree teenagers running free on Friday nights. Released alongside a video shot in Nashville where she spends the bulk of each year writing, ‘Small Town Friday Nights’ is the latest in a string of successful singles.

Currently nominated for three Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth (AU) including Toyota Best Album, Contemporary Album of the Year and Vocal Collaboration of the Year, Kaylee Bell is a fast-rising star that is set to make 2023 her biggest year yet!

Also performing at the Ed Sheeran stadium shows in Wellington and Auckland is one of the UK’s hottest rising talents, prodigious 21-year-old Maisie Peters. In October 2022, she dropped single ‘Not Another Rockstar’ – her latest offering in a string of arresting hits. Signed to Sheeran’s Gingerbread Records label, Peters’ innate gift for storytelling has seen her earn millions of fans worldwide, including famous names such as Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sam Smith. The West Sussex-born singer is currently working on the follow-up to her acclaimed UK #2 debut album, You Signed Up For This. Making her first ever visit to New Zealand for the tour – and performing two sold out intimate headline dates while here – Peters recently completed 54 dates on Sheeran’s UK / EU run, with five more shows confirmed for North America in 2023.

Final tickets are on sale now for Ed Sheeran’s + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’) remaining show at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday 11th February 2023. Don’t miss Ed Sheeran live with Maisie Peters and Kaylee Bell! Get your tickets today Ticketmaster!

