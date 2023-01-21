NZ’s Quickest F5000 Cars Compete For Coveted Historic GP Title At Taupo On Sunday

In their heyday in the 1970s the 5.0 litre stock block V8-powered Formula 5000 single-seater racing cars which contest New Zealand’s annual SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series were as quick as F1 cars.

So most in the large crowd expected to descend on the now Tony Quinn-owned Taupō International Motorsport Park circuit this weekend for the Taupō Historic Grand Prix classic motor racing meeting will know exactly what to expect, says NZ F5000 Association organising committee member Glenn Richards.

“Speed, colour, excitement, and action…..plus – of course – that unforgettable ‘rolling thunder’ sound as 14 (at last count) of these incredible cars accelerate away from the rolling start and head off down the hill to the first corner en masse.

At the Historic GP meeting on the full 3.4km International circuit this time three years ago now, visiting UK driver Michael Lyons (Lola T400) claimed pole position with a scintillating time of 1:24.179 before setting a new category lap record – a 1:25.301 – in the first race of the weekend.

Any sub 1:30.000 time is impressive for a 40+ year-old racing car around the tight, technical 14-corner international circuit at Taupō International Motorsport Park and this year – as for the past two Historic GP events run at the circuit over the last three years - the F5000s will be the quickest cars at the meeting.

By some margin too.

Despite the on-going COVID-19 coronavirus situation keeping the SAS Autoparts MSC series’ regular UK and Australia-based competitors closer to home again this season, the second of five rounds of the 20th anniversary 2022/23 series have attracted a 14-strong entry.

Current F5000 class form man Kevin Ingram (Lola T332) retains favourite status however he can expect strong challenges from Aucklanders Grant Martin (Talon MR1/A) and Glenn Richards (Lola T400), as well as from father/son duo David (Talon MR1) and Codie (Lola T332) Banks.

Also back for more SAS Autoparts MSC series action are fellow Lola T332 owner/drivers Russell Greer from Blenheim (ex-Graeme Lawrence/Murray Sinclair HU28 Lola T332), Tony Galbraith from Hampton Downs (ex-Tuck Thomas/Ian Clements/Sefton Gibb HU38A Lola T332), former SAS Autoparts MSC series title holder and Lola T330 stalwart Brett Willis from Rotorua, this time behind the wheel of the new Lola T332 he debuted durign the 2020/21 season, and former Muscle Car ace Bruce Kett from Kaukapakapa in the ex-Frank Aciero/Vern Schuppan Jorgensen Steel HU46 Lola T332 he recently acquired from its first local owner, Ian Riley.

Joining them on the grid this weekend will be recent series’ race winner Shayne Windelburn from Auckland in his ex-Richard Scott/Bob Evans Lola T400 HU8, Tim Rush from Feilding (1972 McLaren M22 M22-3-72) and expat Brit Alastair Chalmers who emigrated to New Zealand in 2015 and acquired the ex-Karl Zohs’ Chevron B32 Formula 5000 single seater.

Class A (for older cars) protagonists, Tony Roberts (ex Bob Esseks/Sam Posey ‘high-wing’ McLaren M10A 300-09 [A]), and Toby Annabell (ex-David Good McLaren M10B 400-7) are both also back and keen to do battle again.

As well as races for Formula 5000s, the event features races for the new/old Formula Open, Formula Junior and Historic Formula Ford single seaters plus races for Historic and now Heritage Touring Cars and displays of Jaguar models spanning 60-70 years of motoring in New Zealand.

The SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series is organised and run with the support of sponsors SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Pacifica, Avon Tyres, Webdesign and Exide Batteries.

