Leaders Of Stage & Screen Announced In Final Speaker Lineup For M9 2023 For One Night Show In Celebration Of Te Matatini

The final lineup for M9, the ground-breaking Māori oratory and performance event, have been announced. Kahurangi Milne, Bailey Mackey, and Peata Melbourn will appear at Auckland’s Civic Theatre on 21 February 2023 for the one night show - Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa Haka: A performer's perspective.

All renowned for their efforts on stage, on screens and behind the scenes in the world of haka, Event Director, Ria Hall says with this line up, it is an event not to be missed.

“To be able to have these inspirational leaders join us in kōrero, is a such a privilege, especially in celebration of one of the biggest weeks for te iwi Māori this part of the year”

Presented by Stacey Morrison, the new kaikōrero join some of the most well-known and passionate kaihaka in Aotearoa including:

Matai Smith

Cilla Ruha

Kura Te Ua

Kiri Tamihere-Waititi

Troy Kingi

Rawiri Waititi

Accessible to all people of Aotearoa, M9 celebrates Te Ao Māori through whakaaturanga, whakaari, and whakawhiti kōrero - presentation, performance, and conversation. During Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa Haka: A performer’s perspective, the high profile kaikōrero will explore their experiences in the life of a kaihaka and the challenges and opportunities of expressing Māoritanga through waiata and haka. They will share their lived experience of the profound impact kapa haka has had on their lives both personally and professionally.

© Scoop Media

