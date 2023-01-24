Collaborative, Multidisciplinary Exhibitions Platform Four Wāhine Artists

Depot Artspace presents the first shows of the 2023
curated gallery programme - ‘Muramura of Protest’
showcasing Zena Elliott and Tia Barrett and ‘Blue Fleur’
a collaboration between Sandra Bushby and Natalie
Guy
Devonport, Auckland – To coincide with
the rebranding of Depot, the umbrella arts organisation
housing Depot Artspace, Depot General Manager Amy Saunders
and Depot Artspace Curator and Exhibition Manager Nina Dyer
are please to present the first two shows of the year
featuring wāhine artists at different stages of their
careers from emerging to established.
Zena
Elliott and Tia Barrett
In the
Street-front gallery space ‘Muramura of
Protest’, a loud and gentle exhibition, explores
the relationships between gender identity and Māori culture
highlighting the importance of having a presence and voice
from a mana takatāpui and wāhine
position.
Zena Elliott (Ngāti Awa, Te
Whanau ā Apanui, Te Arawa, Ngai Te Rangi, Ngāti Rangitihi,
Ngāti Raukawa, Whakatōhea, Tūwharetoa) is an established
Waikato based multidisciplinary artist positioned within a
contemporary painting and whakairo art practice. Tia
Barrett (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Mamoe, Te Rapuwai, Waitaha,
Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tamainupō) is an emerging Waikato
based moving image practitioner and
photographer.
The kupu muramura means vivid with
colour. Within the context of this exhibition, Elliott and
Barrett employ the notion of vividness to express the
visibility of takatāpui artists through an immersive
creative encounter. Offering an inclusive environment of toi
whakairo, moving image, placard painting and experimental
sound that provides a sense of belonging.
Description automatically
generated with medium confidence">Zena
Elliott’s Ira Weherua-Kore (Nonbinary Gender),
2022. Acrylic and vinyl on marine
ply
Sandra Bushby and
Natalie Guy
Sandra Bushby and Natalie Guy
(Ngāpuhi, Ngāruahine) had long admired each other’s work
and the shared qualities between their chosen mediums. But
it was a conversation about the sense of atmosphere which
their works similarly sought to achieve, and the subsequent
revelation that both draw inspiration from literary sources
in which they find this quality that initiated their
collaborative project ‘Blue Fleur’ in Depot Artspace’s
Central gallery.
Previously Bushby has drawn from the
poetry of Hilda Doolittle in Sea Garden, which
evocatively describes land and seascapes; Guy the short
stories of W. G. Sebald in The Rings of Saturn, in
which a traveller recounts a walking tour of a familiar but
distant English countryside. For this exhibition, the
established painter (Bushby) and sculptor (Guy) turn their
sights to the interdisciplinary practice of Joanna Margaret
Paul (1945-2003), specifically her Like Love Poems
and a painted series the artists view as a physical
corollary in its expressive symbolism of space and colour,
Paul’s Stations of the Cross (c. 1971), installed
in St Mary, Star of the Sea Church in Port
Chalmers.
Borrowing its title from a poem by Paul, in
‘Blue Fleur’ Bushby and Guy respond to poetic language
across boundaries of medium, opening the edges between the
materiality of language, emergent painting processes, and
stained glass as a vessel for sculptural translation. The
translucence of soft oil paint entwined with the
transparency inherent in stained-glass merge together,
questioning how ecologies of material matters have shifted
over time.
Researching the linguistic
signs and forms that make up the art of poetry, Bushby
translates them into a corresponding set of painterly signs
and forms. Represented by Suter Gallery in Tauranga, Bushby
has exhibited at Window Gallery, Two Rooms, George Fraser
Gallery, Melanie Roger, and Elam Project Space. Her work is
held at the Te Papa and Auckland Museum collections. She is
currently a Doctoral Candidate at the University of
Auckland, with an MFA from Elam School of Fine
Arts.
Guy’s sculptural practice investigates how the
process of literary translation can be applied to sculpture,
inhabiting the role of the translator as an author of new
works that collapse both physical and cultural sources. She
utilises a range of media including steel, fibreglass,
bronze, and recently stained glass.
A multiple
award-winning artist, Guy’s work has been exhibited widely
throughout Aotearoa in public and private galleries and
exhibitions, including Tauranga Art Gallery, Te Tuhi
Auckland, Scape Public Art Christchurch, and Sculpture on
the Gulf Waiheke. In 2022 she completed a doctorate in Fine
Arts at Elam School of Fine Arts, the University of
Auckland. She was the recipient of the inaugural Asia NZ
Foundation 2017 Residency to Varanasi India and in 2019 was
resident at Sculpture Space, Utica, NYS. Her 2020 work The
Pool is a permanent public work in Christchurch.
Opening
Event: ‘Muramura of Protest’: Zena
Elliott and Tia Barrett and ‘Blue Fleur’: Sandra
Bushby and Natalie Guy and open on Saturday 4th Feb 2-4pm at
Depot Artspace, 28 Clarence St, Devonport.
All Welcome, free entry. Both exhibitions run until 28
February 2023.
About Depot
Artspace:
Depot is a centre for
creative futures.
Based in
Devonport since 1996, Depot’s galleries are an integral
part of Depot’s unique arts ecosystem. Depot Artspace now
runs a curated gallery programme with an annual call for
proposals. Curator and Exhibition Manager Nina Dyer is
committed to hosting two shows every month in the gallery
spaces, platforming artists at all stages of their
careers.