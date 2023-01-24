First We Eat Festival Returns To Tauranga In 2023

Back for its third year, the First We Eat Festival is set to sell out Wharepai Domain in Tauranga on Saturday March 25 from 12pm-7pm.

Tickets to the festival go on sale on Thursday January 26 at 7pm here

As part of the wildly successful week-long festival, Flavours of Plenty, First We Eat celebrates the best food, chefs, wineries, breweries and musicians across New Zealand and is an event not to be missed.

With a full music line-up including The Black Seeds, Hello Sailor, Jon Toogood, Jason Kerrison, White Chapel Jak, Dan Sharp, Wildlanes and Ariana, there is something for people with all music tastes.

Chefs this year have also done an incredible job at curating themed ‘foodie streets’ including American, Asian, Seafood and Plant Powered with the full list of vendors to follow.

“It's super exciting to bring together this collection of iconic NZ artists, it will be an afternoon of hits and singalongs,” says promoter Mitch Lowe.

The one day event will feature legendary crowd favourites The Black Seeds who never fail to impress with their roots and reggae music, perfect for a Kiwi summer festival, as well as the iconic Shihad frontman, John Toogood.

“We have included some exciting new talent mixed with some trusty household favourites, and we’re grateful to host them in one of Tauranga’s best greenfield venues,” adds promoter Toby Burrows.

First We Eat also features Kiwi favourites Hello Sailor who have no shortage of hits, multi-platinum and multi-award winning Jason Kerrison, crowd favourites White Chapel Jak, singer songwriter Dan Sharp and local rising stars Wildlanes and Ariana.

“We really have a lot of fun curating this special event. Taking our love for NZ music, food, craft beers and wines and combining that with family and friends, it's hard to think of a better way to spend a late summer's afternoon in the Bay of Plenty.” says Lowe.

Summer loving guests of all ages are encouraged to join in this day out and immerse themselves in the great tunes, delicious food and energy of the stage. This event will sell out so remember to book First We Eat into your 2023 summer festival

© Scoop Media

