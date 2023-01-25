Crankworx Summer Series Showcases Southern Lakes Region In March

The ultimate mountain biking road trip is returning to New Zealand this March with the Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand. The series will showcase four iconic Kiwi mountain biking destinations across the South Island: Alexandra, Wānaka, Cardrona, and Queenstown. From February 28 to March 12, 2023, local and up-and-coming riders will have the opportunity to race alongside national and international heroes, providing a stepping stone to potential Crankworx World Tour greatness, and an epic time in Aotearoa along the way.

The Crankworx Summer Series will take place across four iconic locations in the Southern Lakes and Central Otago Regions of New Zealand, each offering a unique and challenging terrain for riders to tackle. The series will begin in Alexandra, where riders will compete in a five-stage enduro, at Matangi Station MTB. Riders will then travel to Wānaka, where they will race head-to-head in the Wānaka Dual Slalom at Bike Glendhu. The third stop of the Crankworx Summer Series is a downhill event that will take place at Cardrona Bike Park. The series will conclude in Queenstown, at the Kerry Drive Reserve Pump Track.

"This summer marks a significant calendar reset and the Summer Series paves the road to Crankworx Rotorua’s return as the first stop on the Crankworx World Tour," says Ariki Tibble, Event Director for Crankworx Rotorua and Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand (CSS NZ). "The Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand was such a blast back in 2021, and this year we are delivering a similar number of events at all the same great venues, but in quite a different global environment compared to what was in 2021. We have the Summer Series confirmed until 2027 which means we have a unique opportunity to try things out and adapt over the long term which is really exciting from an event organizer's perspective.”

Pro-riders set to compete include Jenna Hastings, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Tracey Hannah, Bas van Steenbergen, and Matt Walker. More information on confirmed riders can be found HERE.

In addition to the bike parks and trails, riders will have the opportunity to venture further and experience more of the region’s landscapes and activities. Kayak and explore the hidden chasms of the Dart River, taste local drops from award-winning wineries and breweries in Gibbston, climb a waterfall in Wānaka, take part in community ride nights with the local bike clubs, or savor some local food and beverages.

For pros, the race win will be up for grabs, along with points for the overall M/F Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand Champs titles. Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand is also open for Open and CWNEXT (U19) categories and welcomes everyone, from first-time racers to seasoned pros. Please see full details HERE on athlete registration.

For the full schedule and information about riders and destinations, visit https://www.crankworx.com/festival/crankworx-summer-series-new-zealand/

Anyone keen to follow the action from CSS NZ should follow along with @crankworx and @crankworxrotorua on Instagram for updates and results as they come.

Information about the stops

Alexandra: Matangi Station MTB is a new world-class mountain biking destination that opened in the summer of 2021/2022 and is quickly becoming a favourite among cyclists from all over the world. Alexandra is also a hub for accessing Central Otago’s four Great Rides, including NZ’s Original Great Ride the Otago Central Rail Trail, the Roxburgh Gorge Trail, Dunstan Trails and the Clutha Gold Trail.

Wānaka: Wānaka is known for its stunning alpine scenery and offers a mix of cross-country and gravity-fed trails that are sure to test the skills of even the most experienced riders. In addition to the bike park, Wānaka offers a variety of other activities for riders to enjoy, such as climbing a waterfall or exploring the local wineries.

Cardrona: Cardrona offers a variety of trails for all skill levels, from easy cross-country loops to technical downhill runs.

Queenstown: The internationally renowned mountain biking destination boasts three lift-accessed parks and quality gravity-fed downhill biking in an iconic, world-famous alpine location. It welcomes everyone from the hardiest of bikers to the aspirational progression riders.

About the Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand

The Crankworx Summer Series (CSS) kicked off in British Columbia in 2020. 2021 will see the multi-stop mountain bike festival bring the world’s best riders and the Crankworx vibe to the Southern Lakes Region. The region sees the best of NZ summer and is earning its place on the global mountain bike map with terrain and tracks to suit every rider, from beginners and families after a cruisy lakeside trail to avid riders looking to test their limits on the rocky alpine tracks.

About Crankworx

Crankworx is the ultimate experience in mountain biking. Born in Whistler, B.C. in 2004, Crankworx has evolved into a multi-stop international festival series. The Crankworx World Tour brings together the best mountain bike athletes to compete in elite-level competitions in a variety of disciplines. Crankworx World Tour festivals also host races for amateurs, CWNEXT categories for next gen athletes, Kidsworx contests for young riders, participatory events and celebrations of mountain bike culture, all while showcasing amazing destinations.

For additional information, visit Crankworx.com.

