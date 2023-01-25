Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Exotic Example Of 80s Sophistication

Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 10:14 am
Press Release: Whanganui Regional Museum

Whanganui, NZ, January 25, 2023

By Karen Hughes

The Whanganui Regional Museum is pleased to announce the latest edition of Ko te Kākahu o te Marama - Outfit of the Month.

To be unveiled next week, the outfit chosen for display during February is a flowing woman’s kaftan originating from Nigeria. It is made of satin cotton and features a colourful tied-dyed pattern. The style of dyeing on this garment is made by the people of Egbaland in south-west Nigeria.

The kaftan was brought to Whanganui in the early 1980s by the late Dame Miriam Dell and gifted to her daughter, Sharon Dell. Senior Curator for the Museum, Libby Sharpe says at that time, kaftans became popular particularly with women, for sophisticated events such as cocktail evenings, dinner parties and dining out.

Sharon Dell was director of the Whanganui Regional Museum from 1995 to 2008.

“Shortly before she left the Museum, Sharon donated a significant collection of clothing from the 1970s and 80s to our growing Museum textiles collection. She was very aware of the need to do contemporary collecting.

“There were several examples of this type amongst her donations, for example a Fijian mumu, and another from Melanesia.

At 12.15pm on Friday 3rd February, Libby Sharpe will host an informal 15-minute floor talk to present the kaftan. Entry is free and all are welcome – meet in the Atrium. The kaftan will then be on display in the Museum for the month of February.

Find more from Whanganui Regional Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
