Albion Online Announces Dedicated "Albion East" Server For Asia-Pacific

Albion Online, the fantasy sandbox MMORPG developed by Sandbox Interactive, announced the launch of a new server, Albion East, for the Asia-Pacific region today. Along with offering a new beginning in the world of Albion, the new server promises much faster connection speeds, better ping and lower latency, with time-gated events optimised for the region’s time-zones for players throughout Australia, East Asia and Southeast Asia.

The game is free to play, but players can gain full access to the closed beta testing servers that launch in February 2023, as well as early access to the Albion East server, through the purchase of Founder Packs.

Along with beta and early access, Founder Packs will include protection for existing character and guild names and numerous valuable in-game items including Gold (the game's premium currency), Premium (which provides players with additional QOL and speeds up progression), and exclusive Founder-only Nametags, Avatars, and Vanity Items.

Watch the new "Coming to Asia" trailer here:

https://bit.ly/3GYlmbt

Check out the dedicated "Albion East" landing page:

https://albiononline.com/asia

Learn more about the closed beta and Beta Guild Season exclusively for Founders:

https://albiononline.com/news/closed-beta

Features of the "Albion East" (Asia Pacific) server:

A new and untouched version of the game, where all players start as equals and can claim their own piece of Albion;

A game world that is fully separate and independent from the existing "Albion West" server;

Greatly improved connection speeds and ping for the whole Asia-Pacific region;

Timings of game and server events (territory battles, Crystal League, Faction Warfare, maintenance, etc.) that are optimised for the region;

Founders can participate in the closed beta prior to server launch, with accelerated Fame progression, and gain early access to the full server launch, as well as reserving existing character and guild names.

Sandbox Interactive’s Game Director Robin Henkys describes the new server as a major milestone in the game's development: "The Albion community has always been truly global, and the new server will make the world of Albion more accessible than ever for countless players. We look forward to welcoming new and existing players to the Albion East server and seeing this new version of the world of Albion take shape."

Watch the "What is Albion Online?" video here:

https://bit.ly/3kBNz0a

Available for download at the Apple App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/albion-online/id1202788573 and the Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.albiononline.

For more on Albion Online: https://albiononline.com

