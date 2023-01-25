Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

One Love Festival: Thousands Expected At Tauranga City Centre’s Biggest Event

Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

It’s going to be a big weekend, with Tauranga’s much-loved One Love Festival returning on Saturday, 28 January and Sunday, 29 January.

The event will bring almost 20,000 reggae-lovers to Tauranga Domain each day.

Road closures
Road closures will be in place around the Tauranga Domain area to support event operations and safe pedestrian access. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

The following roads will be closed from 11.59pm Friday, 27 January 2023 to 6am Monday, 30 January 2023:

  • Cameron Road from Brown Street to Wharf Street
  • Durham Street from Wharf Street to Harington Street
  • Hamilton Street from Willow Street to the end of Hamilton Street West
  • Harington Street from Willow Street to Cameron Road
  • Park Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street
  • Park Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road
  • Cliff Road from Brown Street to Monmouth Street
  • Monmouth Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street
  • Monmouth Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road
  • McLean Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street
  • Brown Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road
  • Mission Street from Chapel Street to Cliff Road

Resident access will be maintained throughout the event. Please expect increased foot traffic in the city centre on the weekend.

The following map shows the best way to access the city centre by car over the long weekend.

Noise
The One Love Festival may be heard beyond the venue and for this reason the hours of operation are restricted.

A Noise Management Plan has been submitted and approved as part of the resource consent process. A robust monitoring process has been put in place to monitor noise levels and times of operating throughout the event.

One Love Festival’s consent permits amplified noise during the following times:

  • Sound checks between 4pm – 6pm on Friday, 27 January 2023 and between 9am –11am on Saturday, 28 and Sunday, 29 January 2023
  • Saturday, 28 January 2023: 12noon – 10.30pm
  • Sunday, 29 January 2023: 12noon – 10pm

More information on festival operations can be found at

Tauranga.govt.nz/onelove

.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 