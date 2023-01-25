One Love Festival: Thousands Expected At Tauranga City Centre’s Biggest Event

It’s going to be a big weekend, with Tauranga’s much-loved One Love Festival returning on Saturday, 28 January and Sunday, 29 January.

The event will bring almost 20,000 reggae-lovers to Tauranga Domain each day.

Road closures

Road closures will be in place around the Tauranga Domain area to support event operations and safe pedestrian access. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

The following roads will be closed from 11.59pm Friday, 27 January 2023 to 6am Monday, 30 January 2023:

Cameron Road from Brown Street to Wharf Street

Durham Street from Wharf Street to Harington Street

Hamilton Street from Willow Street to the end of Hamilton Street West

Harington Street from Willow Street to Cameron Road

Park Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street

Park Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road

Cliff Road from Brown Street to Monmouth Street

Monmouth Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street

Monmouth Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road

McLean Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street

Brown Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road

Mission Street from Chapel Street to Cliff Road

Resident access will be maintained throughout the event. Please expect increased foot traffic in the city centre on the weekend.

The following map shows the best way to access the city centre by car over the long weekend.

Noise

The One Love Festival may be heard beyond the venue and for this reason the hours of operation are restricted.

A Noise Management Plan has been submitted and approved as part of the resource consent process. A robust monitoring process has been put in place to monitor noise levels and times of operating throughout the event.

One Love Festival’s consent permits amplified noise during the following times:

Sound checks between 4pm – 6pm on Friday, 27 January 2023 and between 9am –11am on Saturday, 28 and Sunday, 29 January 2023

Saturday, 28 January 2023: 12noon – 10.30pm

Sunday, 29 January 2023: 12noon – 10pm

More information on festival operations can be found at

Tauranga.govt.nz/onelove

.

