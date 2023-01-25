Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund Open For Sport, Play And Active Recreation In Tāmaki Makaurau

Applications open on Monday 30 January for the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund, with more than $2,340,000 available for community-based initiatives and projects engaging tamariki and rangatahi most at risk of missing out or being less active.

The fund is managed and distributed on Sport NZ’s behalf in Tāmaki Makaurau by Aktive, with support from partners CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere, and includes a distinct assessment process for Kaupapa Māori organisations.

Jennah Wootten, Chief Executive, Aktive highlighted the great opportunity the Fund provides: "The Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund is designed to provide quality, accessible play, active recreation and sport experiences for our tamariki and rangatahi.

"We want to support our tamariki and rangatahi to develop a life-long love of being active and we’re particularly keen to see this fund benefit those who are inactive, face barriers like cost and exclusion, and would otherwise not have an opportunity to experience such activities. There is no shortage of great organisations across the region that do just this, and this Fund is about further supporting them to do so.

She adds: "We are also committed to working with organisations to guide them through the application process and ensure this fund is reaching the communities that need it most. We’re here to help."

Across the region, over 825 organisations have received investment totaling $13,159,304 since Tū Manawa Aotearoa funding started in September 2020. A consistent highlight is the positive difference being made in local communities.

Josephine Siggaard, Funding Officer and Employee Liaison, Recreate New Zealand says the funding has helped the organisation to change the lives of young people living with disabilities.

"Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa has made it possible for Recreate NZ to expand, diversify and grow the adventure programmes we offer our young people. In a supportive, safe and supervised environment rangatahi challenge themselves in physical activities, while having the opportunity to form bonds with other participants from all over Auckland."

Indoor snow park Snowplanet has also received funding:

"Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa funding has enabled Snowplanet to deliver our Winter Wonderland programme to low decile students across Tāmaki," says Brooke Davies, Sports Development Manager, Snowplanet. "We hope they are inspired to be active outside of typically offered school sports,"

Tū Manawa applications for the Regional and Local Funds are opening Monday 30 January 2023 and close Monday 13 March 2023. Initiatives and projects can be new or already operating, and funding can be provided for up to 12 months. The fund helps cover initiative or project delivery costs including venue or equipment hire, officials and staff wages.

Applications in Tāmaki Makaurau are allocated as follows:

- CLM Community Sport is responsible for projects delivered in Counties Manukau (excluding Howick - Pakuranga)

- Harbour Sport is responsible for projects delivered in North Harbour

- Sport Auckland is responsible for projects delivered in central Auckland and the Howick community

- Sport Waitākere is responsible for projects delivered in West Auckland.

Aktive is responsible for projects delivered in more than one of the above areas. For more information visit: https://aktive.org.nz/tu-manawa-active-aotearoa/

To support the application process, Aktive is running two online forums to go through the fund criteria, how to complete the application form, and frequently asked questions:

- Tuesday 14 February, 10am-11.30am. Find out more, click here

- Wednesday 15 February, 6.30pm-8pm. Find out more, click here

