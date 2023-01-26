Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Whangamatā Beach Break Has Been Postponed

Thursday, 26 January 2023, 6:27 am
Press Release: The Label

ARTISTS, SUPPLIERS, VENUE, PRODUCTION AND STAKEHOLDERS ARE WORKING TOGETHER FOR A RESCHEDULED DATE

All tickets previously purchased from authorised outlets remain valid for the rescheduled show without the need for exchange. Patrons unable to attend the new date can obtain a refund from the point of purchase once the new show date is announced.

Due to strong Easterlies and heavy rain warnings, with extremely heavy hearts, the mighty Shapeshifter, today announces their inaugural summer festival Beach Break Whangamatā, which was due to take place this Auckland Anniversary Weekend 2023, has been postponed. A new date will be set for this event and all tickets will remain valid for the new date.

The band was scheduled to perform alongside Ocean Alley from Australia, plus local acts, My Baby, Masaya and Flaxxies, this Saturday, January 28th, at Williamson Park Whangamatā.

Shapeshifter today has said: "Gutted, frustrated, and in disbelief are just some of the emotions we are feeling at today's announcement. We ask our fans for their support in this difficult time by holding on to their tickets for the rescheduled date”

The announcement comes after having to cancel the band's Matakana performance two years in a row and is a devastating blow to the beloved Aotearoa live drum n bass act, all the artists, promoters, crew, staff and everyone involved in putting on such a mammoth event.

Shapeshifter are scheduled to play their only South Island show this summer at Beach Break Nelson on February 5th - Waitangi Weekend 2023, where they will be supported by roots and rock fusion legends KORA, My Baby, the next generation of Aotearoa reggae royalty Muroki, plus, the funky beats of Mamadafunk.

BEACH BREAK NELSON 
February 5th 
Tahunanui Reserve

DOORS 2 PM
MAMADAFUNK - 14.30- 15.30 
MY BABY - 16.00 - 17.00 
KORA - 17.30 - 18.40 
MUROKI - 19.00 - 20.00
SHAPESHIFTER - 20.30 - 22.00 
CLOSE 10 PM

Tickets for the Nelson show are sale NOW from beachbreak.co.nz

Beach break Nelson is an All Ages family event with under 12s free with a parent or guardian (limit two children per adult, this is an ad on when you buy your tickets) and Under 18's only $49.

There will be shade, food vendors, water and non-alcoholic beverages available for everyone, alongside a well-stocked bar for those over 18.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 