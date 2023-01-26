Whangamatā Beach Break Has Been Postponed

ARTISTS, SUPPLIERS, VENUE, PRODUCTION AND STAKEHOLDERS ARE WORKING TOGETHER FOR A RESCHEDULED DATE

All tickets previously purchased from authorised outlets remain valid for the rescheduled show without the need for exchange. Patrons unable to attend the new date can obtain a refund from the point of purchase once the new show date is announced.

Due to strong Easterlies and heavy rain warnings, with extremely heavy hearts, the mighty Shapeshifter, today announces their inaugural summer festival Beach Break Whangamatā, which was due to take place this Auckland Anniversary Weekend 2023, has been postponed. A new date will be set for this event and all tickets will remain valid for the new date.

The band was scheduled to perform alongside Ocean Alley from Australia, plus local acts, My Baby, Masaya and Flaxxies, this Saturday, January 28th, at Williamson Park Whangamatā.

Shapeshifter today has said: "Gutted, frustrated, and in disbelief are just some of the emotions we are feeling at today's announcement. We ask our fans for their support in this difficult time by holding on to their tickets for the rescheduled date”

The announcement comes after having to cancel the band's Matakana performance two years in a row and is a devastating blow to the beloved Aotearoa live drum n bass act, all the artists, promoters, crew, staff and everyone involved in putting on such a mammoth event.

Shapeshifter are scheduled to play their only South Island show this summer at Beach Break Nelson on February 5th - Waitangi Weekend 2023, where they will be supported by roots and rock fusion legends KORA, My Baby, the next generation of Aotearoa reggae royalty Muroki, plus, the funky beats of Mamadafunk.

BEACH BREAK NELSON

February 5th

Tahunanui Reserve

DOORS 2 PM

MAMADAFUNK - 14.30- 15.30

MY BABY - 16.00 - 17.00

KORA - 17.30 - 18.40

MUROKI - 19.00 - 20.00

SHAPESHIFTER - 20.30 - 22.00

CLOSE 10 PM

Tickets for the Nelson show are sale NOW from beachbreak.co.nz

Beach break Nelson is an All Ages family event with under 12s free with a parent or guardian (limit two children per adult, this is an ad on when you buy your tickets) and Under 18's only $49.

There will be shade, food vendors, water and non-alcoholic beverages available for everyone, alongside a well-stocked bar for those over 18.

© Scoop Media

