Lorde ‘Solar Power World Tour’ New Zealand

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 8:56 am
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

The countdown is on ahead of Lorde’s Solar Power World Tour and, just announced, Lorde will now be joined by Marlon Williams and The Yarra Benders in Auckland as well as already announced support acts Fazerdaze and RIIKI REID.

Lorde starts the New Zealand Solar Power World Tour with two nights in Lower Hutt and then heading on to Upper Moutere and then Havelock North for two nights at Black Barn Vineyard. The final show takes place in Auckland at The Outer Fields at Western Springs.

The Solar Power World Tour has been lauded by critics and fans across the globe:

‘It feels like an apt end to a dream sojourn from real life – earlier in the set, Lorde sang “Let’s go to perfect places” and, tonight, it feels like there are few more perfect than this’NME

Whether tears were falling, or hands were waving in the air – many times, both simultaneously – fans embraced every twist and turn of Lorde’s cathartic emotional rollercoaster. Rebellious Magazine

It was a majestic, theatrical show to witness…There was no escaping the energy in the room…’– The Evening Standard

Marlon Williams has just come off his much celebrated sold out My Boy tour of Aotearoa. Taking in some of the country’s most beautiful theatres, Marlon mesmerised fans throughout the country whilst introducing them to new songs from his latest album My Boy.

More than ever before, the Marlon Williams Musical Universe is a broad church; one which seems to tilt Aotearoa on its axis, looking at the country anew, reflected through the prism of myths, legends, and love stories.

Through ballads, through hymns, through tales of horror, sea shanties, love songs, and the rollicking odes to the music that made him, Williams has become a genre unto himself.

… The man is pure magic.’ – Stuff.co.nz

This summer, join Lorde and special guests Marlon Williams (Auckland only), Fazerdaze and RIIKI REID for a string of sensational shows. Known for her captivating on-stage presence and enthralling vocals, Lorde doesn’t just put on a show, she delivers a sensory experience. The Solar Power World Tour will be the highlight of the year!

ABOUT LORDE
In 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut,Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY®Awards, and spawn the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, “Royals,” and quadruple-platinum follow up “Team.” The former cemented LORDE as “the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve #1 on theBillboardHot 100 since 1987.”Timeexalted her amongst the “Most Influential Teenagers in the World,” she landed onForbes’s “30 Under 30” List, graced the cover ofRolling Stoneand performed alongside Nirvana during the 2014Rock and Roll Hall of FameInduction Ceremony. She also curated the official soundtrack forThe Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1and recorded “Yellow Flicker Beat” as the lead single. In 2017 LORDE released her second full-length studio album,Melodramawhich debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making her the first ever NZ artist to land a #1 debut album in the United States. The album reached #1 in over 45 countries and earned LORDE a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2018 GRAMMY®Awards. In 2021, LORDE made her highly anticipated return with critically acclaimed single, “Solar Power,” from her third full-length studio album,Solar Power.Solar Powerwas released August 20thanddebuted at #1 in Australia and NZ and Top 5 around the world including US, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal. On release of Solar Power, Lorde released an innovative eco-conscious discless Music box product as an alternative to a CD. LORDE currently has over 14 million albums sold worldwide and over 14 billion streams worldwide.

LORDE
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS MARLON WILLIAMS (AUCKLAND ONLY), FAZERDAZE & RIIKI REID
SOLAR POWER NEW ZEALAND TOUR
FEBRUARY & MARCH 2023
Presented by Frontier Touring& Eccles Entertainment

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES
* U18s must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian
This event is recommended for patrons aged 16+

Tuesday 21 February 2023
Days Bay | Lower Hutt NZ
SOLD OUT

Wednesday 22 February 2023
Days Bay | Lower Hutt NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Monday 27 February
Neudorf Vineyards | Upper Moutere NZ
SOLD OUT

Wednesday 1 March 2023
Black Barn Vineyards | Havelock North NZ
SOLD OUT

Thursday 2March 2023
Black Barn Vineyards | Havelock North NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Saturday 4 March 2023
The Outer Fields at Western Springs | AucklandNZ
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

*Also playing Saturday 25 February 2023 – Electric Avenue | Christchurch NZ

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

