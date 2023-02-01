Exhibition Moves To The Civic Main Stage

Due to Auckland's extreme weather event on Friday, the spectacular immersive exhibition Renaissance: The Age of Genius is being moved from the Aotea Centre to the main stage at The Civic and will reopen this Friday at 10am.

People will now be able to see this amazing exhibition, direct from Europe and featuring more than 500 of the world’s greatest masterpieces, at Auckland’s own masterpiece, The Civic.

The multimedia exhibition that brings to life works by artists including Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael, Sandro Botticelli, Titian and Caravaggio will be located on the main stage at The Civic, gifting visitors the bonus experience afforded to few.

These paintings from museums worldwide are shown using specialist multimedia projection, transporting visitors along an awe-inspiring journey through the art of the 15th and 16th Centuries.

The scale of the projection sees the artworks at roughly twice human height, thrusting viewers into the atmosphere of the paintings and offering a rare insight into what was going through the minds of these geniuses hundreds of years ago.



"A spectacular view of the art of the past," says NZ Arts Review.



Created in the Ukraine by digital media pioneers, Front Pictures, the exhibition gives a new depth to the most famous Renaissance masterpieces by putting them in a modern immersive multimedia form while preserving the spirit of the paintings.

The Renaissance: The Age of Genius creative team sought not only to select the most famous masterpieces of the era but also to preserve the spirit of these canvases intact, giving them a new multimedia form.

Mysterious La Giocondo (Mona Lisa) by da Vinci, The Birth of Venus by Botticelli, flawless Madonnas by Raphael, terrifying Medusa by Caravaggio, Sistine Chapel frescoes by Michelangelo, mythological allegories, religious subjects, portraits of famous nobles and beauties of the Renaissance era – all these images will remain in everyone's memory as a unique range of impressions.

Presented by The Stetson Group, producers of The Art of Banksy and Michelangelo - A Different View and described by NZ Arts Review as "a spectacular view of the art of the past", Renaissance: The Age of Genius will now run through to 19 February.

Resuming Friday, 3 February, until 19 February

10 am – 5 pm daily. Last entry 4 pm

The multimedia sequence runs for 40 minutes.

People can come into the exhibition at any time and can stay longer if they want to see a repeat of any material.

Tickets

General Admission - any day through the season | Price $45*

Children under 12 – free (with an adult)

VIP sessions with former Sistine Chapel guide and NZ's foremost expert on Renaissance art, Dr Christopher Longhurst, are available on select nights. $95

Purchase tickets online (Ticketmaster.co.nz) or at the Aotea Centre Box Office or at the exhibition.

*Service fees apply

© Scoop Media

