National Library Guidelines On Salvaging Water-damaged Materials

Established basic guidelines on salvaging precious water-damaged material are available on the National Library’s website that could help those affected by the devastating flooding that has hit Tāmaki Makaurau, the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, and other areas in the past week.

The ‘Disaster Recovery Guidelines’ available on the library’s website offer information on how best to help in the recovery of damaged belongings such as photographs, books, artworks and music collections.

“I know many people have had significant disruption to their lives – with either having to leave homes, damage to property, or massive disruption or damage to the communities in which they live,” says National Librarian Rachel Esson.

“Of course, personal health and the safety of your loved ones comes first. For those who have been able to retrieve treasured personal belongings – and if they are water-damaged – there are resources available.

“For many, taking care of treasured family photographs of loved ones or important documents will be necessary in the coming days and weeks. Our advice is, where possible, to air-dry. If you can’t air-dry them immediately place them in easy-to-handle batches inside sealed plastic bags, then freeze. Interleaving the items with greaseproof or baking paper is preferable as they will be easier to separate in the future. When you are ready to deal with the items, defrost only as much as you can handle in one day.”

The Disaster Recovery Guidelines are part of a wider body of work, Caring for your collections, developed by Field Conservator Vicki-Anne Heikell from the National Preservation Office, Alexander Turnbull Library.

The National Preservation Office was established to provide advice and assistance to those who hold heritage items of significance to all New Zealanders. It is responsible for the care and preservation of many of New Zealand’s most important books, archives, photographs, sound recordings and art works.

“The guidelines help you find out what can be done to preserve your own precious items,” says Rachel.

“We can help you to care for your own collections, whether they are kept in your home or a marae, library, museum or archive.”

For any conservation and preservation queries, please contact the National Library at preservation@dia.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

