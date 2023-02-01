New Wellington Access Radio Show Gives Space To Disabled Storytellers

Wellington Access Radio is proud to announce an important new programme described by creator Mike Gourley as ‘disabled storytellers sharing their experiences of state and faith-based care’.

‘Lest We Forget – Stories of Survival and Hope’ is an eight-part radio programme in which Gourley creates space for stories that need to be told. Gourley also speaks with academics, disability advocates, and the parents of a disabled person who was taken into care.

The last two episodes feature Sir Robert Martin’s powerful statement of evidence to The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

Mike Gourley has a long history of radio broadcasting and disability advocacy, receiving the Queen’s Service Medal for services to people with disabilities in 2010. You can also hear him on the Wellington Access Radio programme ‘No Labels’, with co-host Thomas Bryan.

‘Lest We Forget – Stories of Survival and Hope’ begins on February 7 on Wellington Access Radio at 6pm. You can listen by tuning into to 106.1.FM or stream via www.accessradio.org.nz

‘Lest We Forget – Stories of Survival and Hope’ is supported by The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

Wellington Access Radio is on-air on 106.1FM, streaming live throughout Aotearoa accessradio.org.nz and on podcasts at accessmedia.nz, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Wellington Access Radio

Wellington Access Radio is the station that’s by, for and about our community. We’re a non-profit, grassroots charity which celebrates the diversity of Wellington. We provide a platform of representation for groups not usually heard in mainstream media, alongside arts, music, and local culture. You make the content. The station serves Wellington, the Hutt Valley and Porirua, with programmes made by diverse communities across the region. Anyone can make a programme or podcast with us, be interviewed, or have their music played on air - get in touch at info@accessradio.org.nz

Tune in on 106.1FM. Stream live and find podcasts on this website and the accessmedia.nz mobile app. You can also subscribe on Apple podcasts and Spotify.

