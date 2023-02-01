Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Wellington Access Radio Show Gives Space To Disabled Storytellers

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: Wellington Access Radio

Wellington Access Radio is proud to announce an important new programme described by creator Mike Gourley as ‘disabled storytellers sharing their experiences of state and faith-based care’.

‘Lest We Forget – Stories of Survival and Hope’ is an eight-part radio programme in which Gourley creates space for stories that need to be told. Gourley also speaks with academics, disability advocates, and the parents of a disabled person who was taken into care.

The last two episodes feature Sir Robert Martin’s powerful statement of evidence to The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

Mike Gourley has a long history of radio broadcasting and disability advocacy, receiving the Queen’s Service Medal for services to people with disabilities in 2010. You can also hear him on the Wellington Access Radio programme ‘No Labels’, with co-host Thomas Bryan.

‘Lest We Forget – Stories of Survival and Hope’ begins on February 7 on Wellington Access Radio at 6pm. You can listen by tuning into to 106.1.FM or stream via www.accessradio.org.nz

‘Lest We Forget – Stories of Survival and Hope’ is supported by The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

Wellington Access Radio is on-air on 106.1FM, streaming live throughout Aotearoa accessradio.org.nz and on podcasts at accessmedia.nz, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Wellington Access Radio

Wellington Access Radio is the station that’s by, for and about our community. We’re a non-profit, grassroots charity which celebrates the diversity of Wellington. We provide a platform of representation for groups not usually heard in mainstream media, alongside arts, music, and local culture. You make the content. The station serves Wellington, the Hutt Valley and Porirua, with programmes made by diverse communities across the region. Anyone can make a programme or podcast with us, be interviewed, or have their music played on air - get in touch at info@accessradio.org.nz

Tune in on 106.1FM. Stream live and find podcasts on this website and the accessmedia.nz mobile app. You can also subscribe on Apple podcasts and Spotify.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Wellington Access Radio on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Heritage New Zealand: National War Memorial Proposed As National Historic Landmark

The Memorial consists of the Carillon with steps and fountain, completed in 1932, the Hall of Memories, completed in 1964; and the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, installed in 2004. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails ‘Tár’

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 