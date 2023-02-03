Whitireia And WelTec Drama Students Shine At NZ Fringe 2023
Students and graduates of the performing arts programme at Whitireia and WelTec (Te Pūkenga ), based out of the campus Te Auaha in central Wellington, are taking their talents and skills to NZ Fringe this February and March.
Five shows at this year’s NZ Fringe
are created and produced by Whitireia graduates and students
in the New Zealand Diploma of Drama (a two year acting
course at Te Auaha campus) or the one year extension course,
Bachelor of Creativity (Performing arts –
Drama).
The five shows are: CAUTION
WET FLOOR; Nailed It!- a builder play; Two very serious
plays, Goths against classical music, and Who hears the
cries of the children.
Aimee Dredge, who is in her third year of study at Whitireia and will graduate with a degree in performing arts this year, co-created a production company - The Awkward Company - with two fellow students, and put together the show Nailed It!-a builder play.
Aimee, who enrolled at Whitireia straight from highschool at Awatapu College in Palmerston North, hopes that this is the start of a successful career in the arts.
“I am super passionate about
theatre, and I want to continue creating my own work with
the company I started.”
Nailed It!-a
builder play is about a ragtag group of builders on a site,
including a female ‘tradie’, and for Aimee, the show is
really about inclusivity and breaking down
stigmas.
“My Dad and brother are in
construction and so it's a familiar space for me, I wanted
to create something funny, but also genuine and that
demonstrates no matter who you are, dreams and ambitions are
worthwhile and achievable,” says
Aimee.
The show will be on the 17th,
18th and 19th February at Te Auaha.
Jackson
Burling, who got his diploma at Whitireia and then went on
to get the degree in performing arts, created the solo show,
CAUTION WET FLOOR, which will also be on at NZ
Fringe.
Jackson describes how he got
involved in NZ Fringe: “During my three years of studying
at Whitireia we were constantly learning techniques and
encouraged to make solo work amongst other things. We've
always had a relationship with the NZ Fringe team as we'd
annually have them come meet us and speak to us about the
festival. My show combines physical comedy, clever
craftsmanship and the simplicity of laughter to prove that
sometimes the grimiest of surfaces can clean up the best.
What happens when the person hiding behind the wet floor
sign gets swept into the spotlight?”
The
show will be on from 21st to 25th February at Te
Auaha.
“We couldn’t be more proud of our current students and grads getting out there and doing the mahi to put their own original ideas and stories on stage in NZ Fringe,” says Paula van Beek, a stage and screen tutor at Whitireia.
“In our course we teach theatre making
and creative enterprise as well as acting which allows our
students to create their own original work and have the
skills to produce their own work in professional contexts
such as NZ Fringe. We emphasize collaboration and
whanaungatanga in our programme and encourage our students
to all support each other. We are so excited when our
learners form production companies to produce their own or
each other’s work,” says Paula.
Final
auditions are open for the New Zealand Diploma of Drama 2023
at Whitireia with the first day of the programme on 20th
February. Applications will be accepted up to 17 February
2023. With only a few spaces left those interested are
encouraged to apply with a self-tape video audition today
via this link: https://www.whitireiaweltec.ac.nz/study-programmes/creativity/performing-arts/new-zealand-diploma-in-drama-l6/.
NZ Fringe is an arts festival based in Wellington which has been going for 32 years. It is run by the not-for-profit Creative Capital Arts Trust, who also bring audiences Aotearoa's favourite free arts festival, CubaDupa. NZ Fringe is proud to be TE KŌHANGA O AUAHA — THE BIRTHPLACE OF BRILLIANCE. Further information on NZ Fringe can be found here: https://fringe.co.nz/