10cc Announces Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour Around New Zealand

Tuesday, 7 February 2023, 10:16 pm
Press Release: Trigger Marketing

Plus1 proudly announces UK legends 10cc are bringing their Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour to New Zealand in June, with very special guests Hello Sailor.

Having sold more than 15 million albums in the UK, 10cc are celebrating 50 years since their formation in style, with a world tour including New Zealand concerts in Auckland, Hastings, Wellington and Christchurch.

Full dates and venues are:

Thursday 1 June: Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

Friday 2 June: Opera House, Wellington

Saturday 3 June: Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna, Auckland

Sunday 4 June: Toitoi Opera House, Hastings

Plus1 presale beings 9am Wednesday 8 February, with tickets on general sale from 9am Thursday 9 February, from Plus1.co.nz

Look forward to 10cc – fronted by songwriting legend Graham Gouldman – performing their classic songs like I’m Not In Love, The Things We Do For Love, Dreadlock Holiday, Donna, Art For Art’s Sake and more.

“The band is sounding fantastic!” says 10cc leader, Graham Gouldman, “our main strength is the songs. Hit after hit after hit. It’s relentless. We show no mercy.”

Gouldman says the band can’t wait to return to New Zealand, with fond memories of previous tours and gratitude for the 12 hit singles and albums 10cc have had in Aotearoa.

With Graham Gouldman in 10cc are Rick Fenn (guitar, bass, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums), Iain Hornal (guitars, vocals, mandolin, keyboards), and Keith Hayman (keyboards, guitar, bass, vocals)

New Zealand’s own Hello Sailor will open each concert in special stripped-back unplugged mode, with a selection of their classic tracks. Fans can look forward to their hits like Gutter Black, Blue Lady, and Lyin’ In The Sand, which are firmly entrenched as bone fide Kiwi classics. Original members Harry Lyon and Rick Ball, with Paul Woolright and Jimmy Taylor continue rockin' the Sailor’ spirit.

© Scoop Media

