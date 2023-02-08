Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Taste Of The Pacific Comes To The Capital

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Enjoy the sights, sounds and taste of the Pacific at the Wellington Pasifika Festival at Waitangi Park from midday this Saturday 11 February.

The annual festival is a highlight on the summer events calendar, attracting over 15,000 people each year, and with so many activities, food stalls, traditional crafts and performers lined-up, visitors will be transported to the Pacific for the day.

The wide-ranging programme includes performers from all over the Pacific like opera legend Ben Makisi, the soulful sounds of Mo Etc., the Mafutaga Tagata Matutua Senior Exercise Group, Tautua Dance, and Tīwhanawhana, a takatāpui community group that welcomes people of diverse sexualities and gender identity.

The free, whānau friendly event will be hosted by Mai FM’s Fame and Randy, the Wellington Saints will be running basketball activities throughout the day, and the Pacific Cuisine Cook-Off will test the skills of the food stalls through a local celebrity judging panel.

Mayor Tory Whanau says this event is the perfect way to spend the day celebrating our diversity and combined cultures, and what better way to do that than with kai, kōrero and waiata.

“I’m really looking forward to this day, as it’s one of the most vibrant, multi-cultural and entertaining festivals in town – and judging the Pacific Cuisine Cook-Off this year has already tantalised my tastebuds.”

Ben Makisi says there is a difference between performing home and abroad.

“It’s a lot more sentimental coming home to perform. When I am abroad I feel a pride and joy to share my talent and cultural heritage to the world. I love it when my audiences abroad always compliment me and share their love and experiences from Aotearoa New Zealand.

“I look forward to coming home to perform for those who will be attending the festival.”

Āhea | When: 12 noon to 6pm, Saturday 11 February
Ki hea | Where: Waitangi Park, Wellington waterfront

Full and up to date programme: wellington.govt.nz/pasifika

12 noon – Opening/Blessing
12.15pm – Tīwhanawhana
12.25pm – Akatokomanava Organisation of Wellington Inc.
12.35pm – Kiribati St Joseph Community
12.45pm – Mafutaga Tagata Matutua Senior Exercise Group
1.15pm – Wellington Solomon Islands Community
1.25pm – Atuhau Tupuhake Niue Culture Group
1.35pm – Tausala Pasefika
1.45pm – Makatu'unga He 'Ofa Community
1.55pm – Tokelau Hutt Valley Sports & Culture Association
2.05pm – Pacific Cuisine Cook-Off
2.40pm – Tautua Dance
3.05pm – Mo Etc.
3.35pm – Wayno
4.05pm – A.R.T
4.35pm – Ex Nihilo Gospel Band
5.05pm – KaSeki
5.35pm – Ben Makisi
6pm – Closing blessing

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Heritage New Zealand: National War Memorial Proposed As National Historic Landmark

The Memorial consists of the Carillon with steps and fountain, completed in 1932, the Hall of Memories, completed in 1964; and the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, installed in 2004. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails ‘Tár’

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 