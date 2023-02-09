Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Duo Finish 3,000 Mile Row Across The Atlantic Known As The World's Toughest Row

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Atlantic Campaigns

Gowyn Jones & Jacob Boston rowed crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a time of 58 days, 8 hours and 35 minutes. They launched from the volcanic shores of La Gomera in the Canary Islands on the 12th December 2022 and arrived on Wednesday 8th February, at 15:56 local Antigua time, to the historic Nelson’s Dockyard on the paradise island of Antigua in the West Indies.

This year 127 rowers from around the world competed in this extreme endurance challenge. The team was up against stiff competition with a fleet of 43 international teams in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. The event is part of a series, known as ‘The World’s Toughest Row’ challenges its competitors to 3,000-mile rowing race across Atlantic Ocean. Event organisers Atlantic Campaigns also organise a race across the Pacific Ocean.

Gowyn are the only team from New Zealand to compete this year, and today they made their country proud with an amazing race finish! One of their biggest fears about going into this challenge was bunkering down in their cabins during a blustering storm. When asked how this compared to the reality, Gowyn said “Those fears are well founded. It was raining very heavily. We climbed into the cabin soaking wet and sat there, being battered around by the wind, waiting for the storm to pass.”

During their crossing they faced rolling waves of up to 20 meters, risk of capsize, sea sickness and surviving on dehydrated food. He had to eat over 5,000 calories a day to replenish the energy spent on the oars. He rowed day and night, two hours on two hours off every single day.

This adventurous pair are no strangers to extreme challenges, but this near 60 day odyssey must be up there in one of the most formidable trials they have ever faced. The team have been friends for nearly 20 years, and that close bond of camaraderie served them well through the highs and lows that interspersed their journey. The last leg was the most challenging, from the tough conditions to keeping up morale, even with their treats of tinned pineapple. The glittering skies and shooting stars during their crossing were unbelievable. One magical night, a dolphin stirred up bioluminescent water which gave the impression that it was glowing in the dark.

© Scoop Media

