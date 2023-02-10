Sky And Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ To Deliver Epic Entertainment For Sports Fans

Sky and Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ to deliver epic entertainment for sports fans, free-to-air on Three and ThreeNow, as well as across Sky platforms

Sky and Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ are pleased to announce an extension of their partnership to deliver exceptional sporting events over the coming months, live and free – with selected coverage from the NRL, SailGP and the Repco Supercars Championship.

Adam Crothers, Sky’s Head of Sport Partnerships says: “The line-up of sport for our Sky customers is sensational this year, with all the sports content we know our customers love to watch, and in ways that work for them - on the Sky box, streaming on Sky Sport Now and Sky Go, and key moments free-to-air on Prime or with our partners. Our free-to-air strategy is designed to ensure every New Zealander has the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by landmark sports events, particularly when they involve Kiwi teams and athletes.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring local fans these special moments from the NRL, SailGP and Repco Supercars Championship, starting this weekend with the NRL Indigenous round.”

The free-to-air line-up includes a number of NRL matches featuring the One Warriors, State of Origin 1 and both matches in the NRL Indigenous round on Saturday 11 February 2023.

Only days after the trans-Tasman league clashes comes the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix (18-19 February 2023), live once again from Sydney Harbour. Hands down the most exciting racing on water, SailGP is in its final push to the league’s long-awaited New Zealand debut on Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour (18-19 March 2023) - the first time Peter Burling and Blair Tuke’s New Zealand SailGP Team will race on home waters.

Karl Budge, New Zealand Chief Commercial Officer, SailGP says: “Since New Zealand joined the league in Season 2, we’ve valued our partnership with Sky, which has seen SailGP go from strength to strength in the local market.

“With Sydney and the team’s home debut just around the corner, we can’t wait for more New Zealanders to experience SailGP on Sky and free-to-air on Three and ThreeNow. This latest partnership highlights the significant growth of SailGP in the Asia-Pacific, and the propensity for our product among partners and fans alike.”

Motorsport fans are also in for a treat with highlights of every round from the Repco Supercars Championship on Three and ThreeNow.

Juliet Peterson, Senior Director, Content at Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ says: “Our extended partnership with Sky continues to display our commitment to bringing key sporting moments to fans across the motu and we know viewers will be excited with all the action we’re bringing to free-to-air and ThreeNow in 2023.”

Please see below for details on the live events and sports coverage included in the partnership.

© Scoop Media

