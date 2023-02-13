Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Firefighters Compete At National Waterway Challenge

Monday, 13 February 2023, 3:47 pm
Press Release: United Fire Brigades' Association

Each year 20,000 fires threaten precious homes, businesses, our natural environment and lives across New Zealand. They all require one thing - lots of water and brave people to put it there!

Firefighting relies on timing, technical expertise, and teamwork to save lives and property; the hose, hose to the Truck, the standpipe to the hydrant, and each person playing their part.

Since 1885, UFBA’s Waterway Challenge has helped firefighters put their hose-running and pump-operating skills to the test in a fun, safe, and competitive environment. The track has 19 different setups covering rural and urban approaches to firefighting.

On Friday 17 and Saturday 18 February, 89 firefighters from around the country will show off their teamwork and firefighting skills that they use to protect property and lives, as they compete in teams against each other and the clock, in the United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) National Waterway Challenge, which is held every two years.

Teams of firefighters will be coming from all over the country and include the following brigades: Carterton, Silverdale, Cromwell, Greymouth, Brunner, Wainuiomata, Balclutha, Methven, Wellford, Mataura, Thames, Havelock North, Wellsford, Ruawai, Morrinsville, Lincoln, Darfield, Wyndham, Tairua, Te Aroha, Mossburn, Mayor View and Akaroa. Competitors have trained all year, some are highly experienced and we have some fresh faces ready to take on the challenge.

Information for media

Media attendance is welcome, interviews can be arranged. Post-event information, including placings, can be provided on Sunday 19 February on our website and Facebook page.

Event details:

Location: Methven Domain, Methven Opening ceremony: 17 February at 0800hrs Competition date/time: 17 February 2023 from 1000hrs till 1600hrs (approx.) and 18 February from 0900hrs till 1500hrs (approx.) Prizegiving: The winners will be announced at the Prizegiving function on Saturday evening (closed event)

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown will be addressing the competitors at the opening ceremony.

UFBA CE Bill Butzbach and FENZ Deputy National Commander, Brendan Nally will also be present.

