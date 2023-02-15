Cancellation Of The 2023 Art Deco Festival

The Art Deco Trust announces the cancellation of the 2023 Art Deco Festival.

In conversation with the emergency operations centre, and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, it is impossible to proceed with any event at this time.

The impact of Cyclone Gabrielle has been significant in scale and devastation across the region.

The city of Napier is currently isolated. Roading and infrastructure have been severely compromised, with limited or no power, and no communications.

Essential resources need to be directed to areas of most need.

Organisers of the Festival, Art Deco Trust, have no ability to communicate with the public and is relying on other organisations to get this message out. Please share.

We ask that you please do not attempt to connect the Art Deco Trust at this time.

All ticketholders will be contacted by iTicket in due course for a full refund.

Our thoughts go out to those who have suffered losses during this difficult time.

