A group of Wellington based musicians with disabilities are making their debut at the NZ Fringe Festival.

They are transforming their day service space (Evaro) into a concert venue for the night and you don't want to miss this out! Save the date Thursday 2 March 2023 from 5-7pm for the show Evaro Rocks. There are limited seats so make sure to book in advance on EventFinda.

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/evaro-rocks-nz-fringe/wellington

There will be a band playing (the Rainbows) as well as a soloist songwriter (Zeeva). The show will also have the addition of a local clown named Avena to keep everyone entertained.

The Rainbows have been working with music therapist Sophie (Musicwell Therapy) to compose their own song lyrics and music. All of their songs talk about life events that come with their own joys and challenges. They wrote songs about their experience with the lockdown, challenges and solutions to mental wellbeing, what helps them chill out, and their love for music. Their music genres range from rock, to blues, to reggae, to pop, and opera rock.

Zeeva has composed her own songs and uses music to reflect on her personal experiences through life. She is a very talented singer, guitarist and songwriter and over the last few years she has been going to open mics around Wellington supported by her music therapist. Last year, Zeeva attended a radio interview on Radio Access. She also has released a song on Bandcamp – have a listen! https://zeeva.bandcamp.com/track/ignorance

All of the artists of Evaro Rocks are super excited to perform at the NZ Fringe Festival and have been loving connecting with the Fringe community ahead of the event. The social aspect of this festival has created great opportunities for inclusion and sharing awareness around our upcoming show.

Zeeva's favorite thing about music is that “it can say things that we can’t say otherwise”. Reg (lead guitar. Singer) and Michael’s (drummer, singer)said that music helps them “letting it all out and makes them feel good”.

Michael (drummer) says “we are practicing all of our songs with the band” and Reg added that “we’ll better have our water ready in case we sweat out in the show”.

Contact registered music therapist Sophie Sabri on 021 209 9033 or sophie@evaro.nz for more info or media inquiries.

