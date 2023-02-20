Elliott And Hulls Both Dip Below The Former National 200m Record

Rosie Elliott and Georgia Hulls today at the ITM in Christchurch. Photo credit: Alisha Lovrich.

In a dazzling display of domestic sprinting at the International Track Meet in Christchurch today, Rosie Elliott smashed the New Zealand women’s 200m record, posting a blistering time of 22.81 (+1.8). Georgia Hulls in second finished just 0.03 adrift and also dipped below the former record of Monique Williams which stood at 22.90 from 2009.

Elliott, 25, the 2022 World Championship 400m representative, last season shifted up in distance to focus more on the one-lap distance and in Whanganui last month she set a 400m PB of 52.16.

Today Elliott made the most of ideal conditions and a ‘noreaster’ which saw officials move the 200m start to the opposite side of the track to give the athletes every benefit of the wind.

In an epic duel between the pair the Christchurch-based Elliott just prevailed, edging Hulls, the national 200m champion, on the dip to provide the perfect climax to the track programme at Nga Puna Wai.

Elliott said of breaking the national record: “I’m surprised because it definitely wasn’t the goal for the season, but you can’t be unhappy with a New Zealand record. I think it is important to mention that Georgia and I pushed each other the entire way and I don’t think we would be running these times without one another.

“Today is promising and a good sign for the 400m. If I’m setting a PB in the 200m it is very encouraging and it shows me that I can run a huge PB in the 400m.”

Elliott also lowered the New Zealand resident record mark previously set by Williams of 23.15 in Wellington in 2009. The women’s 200m entry standard time for the 2023 World Athletics Championships is 22.60.

Elliott said she did not plan to run any more 200m races this season with the 400m the primary focus at the Jennian Homes New Zealand Track & Field Championships in Wellington (2-5 March).

Hulls, 23, was inflicted a first domestic defeat over 200m since 2020 but was still super pumped with her performance.

“I would have preferred to have won but 22.84 is not a bad consolation prize,” said Hulls, who represented her country in the 200m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. “I’m running in Melbourne on Thursday, so I don’t think it sets me up badly and is a good confidence boost. We’ll see how I go up against some other girls then.”

