Step Back In Time With Operatunity’s The Ultimate 70s Show

Operatunity Daytime Concerts and Travel is excited to present The Ultimate 70s Show, its first ever concert of music from this glamorous and psychedelic disco decade. The concert will be visiting 22 venues nationwide, 21st March – 21st April 2023 and is guaranteed to inject a vital dose of dancing, glamour and good vibes to retirees across New Zealand delivered with Operatunity’s signature fun, flair and care.

The Ultimate 70s Show stars a colourful cast of homegrown talent, with Operatunity Resident Artists Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Karl Perigo and Kelly Lim Harris joined by special guest artist Rebecca Wright. Rebecca has cemented her status as musical theatre royalty in New Zealand having performed several lead roles at Auckland’s beloved Civic Theatre as well as starring in both Coca Cola Christmas in The Park and Symphony Under the Stars. She was also a finalist in NZ Idol back in 2006. Operatunity’s sensational singers will be joined by a funky live band made up of some of New Zealand’s most iconic instrumentalists, guitarist Chet O’Connell, bassist Neil Hannan and pianist Grant Winterburn.

This is the first time Operatunity has ever presented a show of music from this era, reflecting the increasingly modern tastes of their audiences who are primarily retirees. The show will be filled with fabulous costumes, good vibes, and great music, with seniors set to boogie along to all their favourite 70s hits. Audiences will be transported back in time with songs by the most stellar artists of the 70s such as ABBA, The Bee Gees, Jackson Five, Donna Summer, and many more funky favourites! As an Operatunity special touch, audiences will even get to mingle with the stars of the show over complimentary morning tea served before the performance.

Part of Operatunity’s commitment to bring music and joy to seniors right across New Zealand, The Ultimate 70s show will visit 22 centres from Whangarei to Invercargill, visiting venues such as the Civic Theatre Invercargill, Centrestage Theatre Orewa, and Southward Theatre Kapiti. Committed to its care of senior communities, all venues have been chosen for their convenience, accessibility, and easy parking.

Retirees across New Zealand are out and about and celebrating being able to live again! What better way than with a psychedelic disco party that will have audiences dancing in their seats to all their favourite music of their youth. As Malcom from Tauranga says, “These concerts are a ray of sunshine!”

The Ultimate 70s Show tours nationwide 21st March – 21st April 2023. Tickets $39-$42 (subscription and group discounts available) and include complimentary morning tea with the artists. For more information and to book visit www.operatunity.co.nz or call the friendly Operatunity office team toll-free 0508 266 237.

High res images here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1k5weWnLsW4yQUr9RoN6xmsP88iZZRiMW?usp=sharing

Rebecca Wright joins Operatunity’s The Ultimate 70s Show

Operatunity Daytime Concerts and Travel is excited to announce that Kiwi entertainment icon Rebecca Wright will be joining the cast of The Ultimate 70s Show, its first ever concert of music from this glamorous and psychedelic disco decade. The concert will be visiting 22 venues nationwide 21st March – 21st April 2023 and is guaranteed to inject a vital dose of dancing, glamour and good vibes to retirees across New Zealand delivered with Operatunity’s signature fun, flair and care.

Between a busy schedule as a performer, mother, and a global pandemic, it’s been 3 years since audiences have had the pleasure of seeing Rebecca on the Operatunity stage. Rebecca has cemented her status as musical theatre royalty in New Zealand having performed several lead roles at Auckland’s beloved Civic Theatre including Svetlana in Chess, Fantine in Les Misérables, and Mimi in Rent. Other musical theatre highlights include playing the lead role of Eva Peron in Hamilton Operatic Society’s production of Evita, and playing the lead role of Pearl in the Starlight Express NZ Arena Tour where she had to learn to roller skate! She has also starred in both Coca Cola Christmas in the Park and Symphony Under the Stars, and was a finalist in NZ Idol back in 2006.

The Ultimate 70s Show will see Rebecca part of Operatunity’s first even show presenting music from this era, reflecting the increasingly modern tastes of their audiences who are primarily retirees. The show will be filled fabulous costumes, good vibes, and great music, with seniors set to boogie along to all their favourite 70s hits. Audiences will be transported back in time with hits by the most stellar artists of the 70s such as ABBA, The Bee Gees, Jackson Five, Donna Summer, and many more funky favourites!

As part of Operatunity’s commitment to bring music and joy to seniors right across New Zealand, The Ultimate 70s show will visit 22 centres from Whangarei to Invercargill, visiting venues such as the Civic Theatre Invercargill, Centrestage Theatre Orewa, and Southward Theatre Kapiti. Committed to its care of senior communities, all venues have been chosen for their convenience, accessibility and easy parking.

Retirees across New Zealand are out and about and celebrating being able to live again! What better way than with a psychedelic disco party that will have audiences dancing in their seats to all their favourite music of their youth. As Malcom from Tauranga says, “These concerts are a ray of sunshine!”

The Ultimate 70s Show tours nationwide 21st March – 21st April 2023. Tickets $39-$42 (subscription and group discounts available) and include complimentary morning tea with the artists. For more information and to book visit www.operatunity.co.nz or call the friendly Operatunity office team toll-free 0508 266 237.

© Scoop Media

