#Maranga – Rise Up Aotearoa Cyclone Gabrielle Free National Relief Concert

A free online concert to raise funds for communities and whānau hit by Cyclone Gabrielle has been announced by Whakaata Māori.

#MARANGA – RISE UP AOTEAROA, unites New Zealand musicians and entertainers for a live fundraising concert, which will be broadcast by Whakaata Māori on 25 March 2023.

The all day concert, in partnership with the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, will raise funds for affected families as well as recognising the efforts of rescue teams on the ground.

The final line up of performers, entertainers and special guests who will go live from Auckland to the nation will be announced in the coming days.

Whakaata Māori Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, said #MARANGA – RISE UP AOTEAROA will be streamed live online and broadcast live on television to allow all New Zealanders to get involved in the national effort.

“Maranga means to rise up. It’s a national call to action to lift up whānau and communities who have suffered significant loss and acknowledge the many rescue volunteers through the rebuild and the long road ahead to recovery,” he said.

CEO Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency CEO, John Tamihere said it had been a devastating start to 2023 for many whānau.

"#MARANGA – RISE UP AOTEAROA will be an amazing event that will bring some relief to us all, as well as raising much needed pūtea. Adversity shows us how resilient we really are, how we rise above these challenges and, most importantly, how we can come together to tautoko one another right when we need it the most", he said.

Whakaata Māori is grateful to and inspired by the generosity of artists and organisations who have not hesitated to support this national kaupapa to rally all of Aotearoa, New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

