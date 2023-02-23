Splore Festival Opens Gates To 10,000 Strong Crowd

The glitter is sparkling as Splore Festival opens its gates to welcome 10,000 people to the shores of Tapapakanga Regional Park.

The festival has been built during the past seven days. Normally grass paddocks by the beach, they are transformed into five stages of eclectic music, a dedicated performance zone that hosts Saturday night’s outrageous cabaret and the park is lit up with spectacular lighting and a contemporary visual art trail.

There’s also a listening lounge where journalist Russell Brown hosts a panel discussing topics like the age of misinformation with Anke Richter, author of the hit book Cult Trip and co-founder of Fight Against Conspiracy Theories Aotearoa, and Kate Hannah, co-founder of The Disinformation Project. They join Brown to talk about where bizarre, antisocial ideas come from, how they spread and the implications for all of us.

The audience can take in a yoga class and massage at Wendy’s Wellness, the perfect counterbalance to the festival hustle and bustle.

Tapapakanga iwi takes centre stage with a dedicated zone to tell their stories, perform cultural activities like mirimiri massage and foster an understanding of Te Ao Maori with the Splore audience.

Tickets are still available on an official ticket resale site tixel.co.nz until Friday 26 February. John Minty, Splore Festival Director says “we are very sympathetic to people who have suffered from the cyclone and we will be reviewing each case for a refund if their tickets are not able to be sold on tixel.co.nz”.

The forecast rain until Friday is not dampening any spirits. “We are expecting plenty of sunshine and if anything, a little rain suppresses the dust on the gravel roads. We are expecting the rain to pass and for glorious sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday” says Minty. “Either way, we have a big crowd about to descend and after a tough three years in events, we have the welcome mat out”.

The live stream hosted for free and with no login on Splore’s website begins Saturday 9pm with Ladi6 and concludes 2.30pm Sunday.

Live stream details

Saturday

9.00 – 10 pm – Ladi 6

Aotearoa’s premier female vocalist MC brings a fabulous set from Splore’s main stage

Ladi 6 will be hosted on Spark’s Facebook, and splore.net brought to you by Spark and Spotify

10.00 pm – Midnight Absolutely!

Splore’s cabaret show featuring crazy stunts, outrageous bodies, llamas, dramas, and a very Naked Eye. You won’t want to miss this action-packed programme.

Midnight -1.00am – Theia

Live from Splore’s main stage at midnight, prepare to be spellbound by her mesmerising, high-energy live performance.

Sunday – live from Splore’s beachside mainstage

Midday – Don McGlashan

Don needs little introduction, shooting to the top position on NZ’s music charts with his latest album, he is one of our best-known songwriters.

1.30 pm – 2.30pm Troy Kingi & The Promises

Winner of the 2022 Silver Scroll, Troy Kingi (Te Arawa, Ngāpuhi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) is one of Aotearoa’s most dynamic singer-songwriters. Be sure to tune in for Splore’s final live streamed act and catch this multi-dimensional artist.

Go to splore.net

