NZ International Fraud Film Festival Announces Programme Line-up For 2023

Thursday 23rd February: The NZ International Fraud Film Festival 2023 returns to Auckland next month with a line-up of films that exposes the underbelly of fraud and its impact globally and locally.

This year’s Festival programme explores the psychology of fraudsters, how the public can be exploited, institutional corruption, forgery, scam prevention, cyber criminals and more, with the festival taking place on March 29 and 30 at Q Theatre.

NZ International Fraud Film Festival spokesperson Paul O’Neil says: “Fraud has an enormous impact on the lives of New Zealanders and the Festival is a great opportunity to shine a light on how we can prevent it through education, awareness and lively debate prompted by some incredibly thought-provoking content.”

“It also brings together the key figures across the public and sector so that we can encourage the sort of collaboration essential to winning the fight against fraud,” says O’Neil.

Among the films celebrating their New Zealand premieres at the festival is The Talented Mr. Rosenberg, which explains how a fraudster convinced banks, art galleries, elite investors, wives and girlfriends that he was a sophisticated, cultured tycoon - a doco which unusually, sees the fraudster himself participate.

Also premiering is China Hackers, tracing the recent evolution of Chinese hackers from anti-establishment individuals to coordinated groups involved in industrial espionage and the leaking of confidential European documents.

The Fraud Film Festival is also delighted to be hosting Aotearoa television institution Fair Go, perhaps the country’s most recognisable investigative team, for a session shedding light on their long-running fight against fraudsters and other crooks.

Other films playing at the festival include Gaming Wall St., a deep dive into the 2021 GameStop stock chaos; synthetic diamond exposé Nothing Lasts Forever; and The Lost Leonardo, the story of the most expensive painting ever sold - and the debate around its origins.

Each film will be followed by panels with industry experts and top journalists discussing the issues raised, and the implications for New Zealanders.

The Festival’s first day, Wednesday March 29th, is a day-long schedule of documentaries and discussion panels, programmed primarily for professionals working in the fight against fraud. The second day of the Festival, Thursday March 30th, is open on a per-film, individually ticketed basis, with a limited number of free tickets available to the public.

Register here for free tickets to The Lost Leonardo, the Fair Go spam prevention session and China Hackers. The full programme and links to purchase two-day tickets are also available at the festival’s website www.fraudfilmfestival.co.nz.



The NZ International Fraud Film Festival

Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 March

ASB Waterfront Theatre

The NZ International Film Festival is sponsored by Deloitte, Meredith Connell, ACC, Financial Markets Authority, Serious Fraud Office, CERT NZ, Simplicity, ACFE.

