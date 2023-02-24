Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Brian Jackson & Band Live In Aotearoa For The Very First Time

Friday, 24 February 2023, 2:28 pm
Press Release: F1 Team


10 March @ Hollywood Avondale 
W / Carnivorous Plant Society & DJ Samuel Harmony - 
TICKETS ON SALE 1PM TODAY

11 March @ Meow 
w/ Clear Path Ensemble & DJ Martyn Pepperell 
TICKETS ON SALE 1PM TODAY

New York City native Brian Jackson’s love for jazz and soul music saw him get a scholarship to music school, then to university, where he met the man who he would spend a decade writing, recording and performing with – US jazz and soul legend Gil Scott-Heron. On the flute and electric piano, Brian Jackson’s compositions were at the heart of nearly ten Scott-Heron albums, including the critically acclaimed Winter in America and Pieces of a Man.


The shy 16-year-old piano prodigy sensed a kindred spirit in the kinetic young poet. He wasn’t wrong. Together they’d make some of soul jazz’s most storied records and amongst them, timeless hits like ‘The Bottle’, ‘We Almost Lost Detroit’, ‘Lady Day & John Coltrane’, Jackson’s mellifluous Jazz-Funk the perfect foil to Gil’s poetic beats and incendiary social refractions.Their influence on modern hip hop & soul is breathtaking, the pair’s songs raked over by Kendrick, Fly-Lo, Common, A Tribe Called Quest.

Brian’s story doesn’t end there. He’d go on to work with Stevie Wonder, Kool & The Gang, Earth Wind & Fire, Gwen Guthrie.

Of late, he’s been back in focus – out front and in the spotlight. First up of 2020’s bristling Jazz is Dead collab, and more recently on ‘This is Brian Jackson’ – a real deal solo LP via BBE, both a callback to legendary past and something fresh entirely. An artistic renewal.

Brian Jackson – back on the Rhodes, with band, playing the songs of a storied career.

TOUR ART HERE 
VIDEO AND PHOTO ASSETS HERE

