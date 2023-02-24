Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nomination Period Extended For Ngā Tohu Matariki O Te Tau 2023

Friday, 24 February 2023, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

Whakaata Māori has extended the time period for nominations to the prestigious Ngā Tohu o Matariki o Te Tau 2023, (Matariki Awards 2023).

Nominations will now close on Friday 24 March 2023.

Nominations cover the period 1 January to 31 December 2022, across all public, corporate, not-for-profit and social enterprise sectors in nine categories.

The nine award categories are:

1. Hiwaiterangi - Young Achievers

2. Tipuānuku - Education

3. Tipuārangi - Arts and Entertainment

4. Waitī – Health and Science

5. Ururangi - Sport

6. Waitā - Business and Innovation

7. Waipunarangi - Te Reo Māori me ngā Tikanga

8. Matariki - Community

9. Te Huihuinga o Matariki for Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominations can be made by completing and submitting the nomination form on the Whakaata Māori website, or using this link: https://www.whakaatamaori.co.nz/matariki-awards-2023

For more information about nominations please email matariki2023@maoritelevision.com

