Nomination Period Extended For Ngā Tohu Matariki O Te Tau 2023
Whakaata Māori has extended the time period for nominations to the prestigious Ngā Tohu o Matariki o Te Tau 2023, (Matariki Awards 2023).
Nominations will now close on Friday 24 March 2023.
Nominations cover the period 1 January to 31 December 2022, across all public, corporate, not-for-profit and social enterprise sectors in nine categories.
The nine award categories are:
1. Hiwaiterangi - Young Achievers
2. Tipuānuku - Education
3. Tipuārangi - Arts and Entertainment
4. Waitī – Health and Science
5. Ururangi - Sport
6. Waitā - Business and Innovation
7. Waipunarangi - Te Reo Māori me ngā Tikanga
8. Matariki - Community
9. Te Huihuinga o Matariki for Lifetime Achievement Award
Nominations can be made by completing and submitting the nomination form on the Whakaata Māori website, or using this link: https://www.whakaatamaori.co.nz/matariki-awards-2023
For more information about nominations please email matariki2023@maoritelevision.com