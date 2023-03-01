New Cars Delivered To MG Mystics Ahead Of 2023 Netball Season

Representatives from MG Motor New Zealand have presented the MG Mystics netball team with some new and rather larger than usual items of playing kit for the 2023 season, ahead of their opening home game on Saturday 4 March.

The new equipment was a fleet of four new MG ZST SUV, to be used by the team and key support staff throughout the Championship.

“MG and the Mystics enjoyed a great opening year to our partnership in 2022 and we, like the team, are hoping they can continue to make their way up a very competitive and closely fought table,” said Patrick Bourke, Country Manager for MG New Zealand.

“Support of local sports remains a cornerstone of our involvement in the fabric of New Zealand culture and community, we’re especially proud to be doing so alongside a team as recognised as the MG Mystics.”

MG will be a key part of all Mystics home games, featuring vehicle displays and activations, as well as the opportunity for people to experience models from the new range.

“Last year we ran a very popular promotion which saw members of the Mystics visit the Manurewa Marlins and take the Under-Nine year old team for a coaching session,” said Mr Bourke.

“We’re working with the MG Mystics and hope to emulate something equally as successful this season, in the meantime the MG family would like to wish the team best wishes for the coming Championship.”

