Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Cars Delivered To MG Mystics Ahead Of 2023 Netball Season

Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 12:31 pm
Press Release: MG Motors

Representatives from MG Motor New Zealand have presented the MG Mystics netball team with some new and rather larger than usual items of playing kit for the 2023 season, ahead of their opening home game on Saturday 4 March.

The new equipment was a fleet of four new MG ZST SUV, to be used by the team and key support staff throughout the Championship.

“MG and the Mystics enjoyed a great opening year to our partnership in 2022 and we, like the team, are hoping they can continue to make their way up a very competitive and closely fought table,” said Patrick Bourke, Country Manager for MG New Zealand.

“Support of local sports remains a cornerstone of our involvement in the fabric of New Zealand culture and community, we’re especially proud to be doing so alongside a team as recognised as the MG Mystics.”

MG will be a key part of all Mystics home games, featuring vehicle displays and activations, as well as the opportunity for people to experience models from the new range.

“Last year we ran a very popular promotion which saw members of the Mystics visit the Manurewa Marlins and take the Under-Nine year old team for a coaching session,” said Mr Bourke.

“We’re working with the MG Mystics and hope to emulate something equally as successful this season, in the meantime the MG family would like to wish the team best wishes for the coming Championship.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from MG Motors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 