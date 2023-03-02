Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘Kurawaka’ Exhibition Shows Shaping Of Gender Justice In Aotearoa

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 10:40 am
Press Release: National Library Of New Zealand

The Kurawaka exhibition at the National Library, Wellington. Credit: Mark Beatty/ National Library of New Zealand

A new exhibition exploring the shaping of gender justice in Aotearoa has opened at the National Library in Wellington.

Kurawaka – Reaching into the red clay: Shaping Gender Justice in Aotearoa, features the works of artists Jessica Newton, Karla Marie and Maraea Gourlay who have responded to the creation story of the first woman, Hineahuone, using natural fibres, clay, and illustration.

Tāne called out, ‘We are seeking the path to woman. This is what we are doing.’ They replied, ‘Go to the soil at Kurawaka, there to go about your work. There the woman can be found, untouched, select and sacred, for she possesses the essence of humankind.’ So, they went and arrived at the soil of Kurawaka. The bones took shape and then the head. The arms, the body, the limbs, the thighs, these all took shape and the skeleton was complete.

The exhibition tells the stories of how people in Aotearoa New Zealand have come together to push for gender equality in areas of mental health, cultural health, reproductive and sexual health. It examines the links between gender and health, highlighting work to address gender-related barriers to healthcare, advance gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in all their diversity, and achieve better health for all.

Kurawaka showcases some amazing textile works, highlighting the power of collective action resulting in change. It explores examples of collective civic action in the specific areas of mental health, cultural health, reproductive health and sexual health. Stories of campaigners such as Mary O’Hagan, Dr Irihapeti Ramsden, Phillida Bunkle, Sandra Coney, Ettie Rout, Fanny McHugh and Dr Margaret Sparrow, among others, feature.

The exhibition is in the Te Puna Foundation Gallery on the ground floor of the National Library from 1 March to 14 July 2023. Entry is free.

Please note that this exhibition contains accurate descriptions and images of the female anatomy.

COVID-19 restrictions will apply at all alert levels. Please visit natlib.govt.nz for the latest information to help plan your visit.

