Guide Biscuits Are Pretty In Pink!

Monday, 6 March 2023, 9:19 am
Press Release: Girl Guiding NZ

After 65 years as a Kiwi favourite, Griffin’s has given Guide Biscuits a pink makeover for 2023.

Since the hugely successful campaign to bring back Guide biscuits in 2019, GirlGuiding NZ’s partnership with Griffin’s has seen original and chocolate varieties snapped up at supermarkets around the country. Now fans will get a chance to savour an all-new take on the iconic treat.

Chief Executive of GirlGuiding NZ, Monica Robbers, is looking forward to seeing how the new pink biscuits will go down with loyal fans.

“Every new release of Guide biscuits is an exciting time for us, but these new pink biscuits have added a real sense of fun and anticipation. I know thousands of Guide biscuit enthusiasts around Aotearoa will be rushing out to sample this latest version.”

Dan Gilbert, Griffin’s Managing Director, says “Griffin’s have been proudly baking the iconic Guide biscuits for over 60 years, and we are delighted to be able to partner with Countdown again to support GirlGuiding New Zealand in March. We are thrilled to have helped raise over $500k for GirlGuiding NZ in 2022 and we are on track to raise another $500k in 2023.”

Steve Mills, Countdown Commercial Director, Merchandise, says they're excited to once again be supporting the great work of GirlGuiding New Zealand through the new pink biscuits.

“GirlGuiding New Zealand has been an institution for young women and girls for 114 years and these biscuits are synonymous with empowering tomorrow's female leaders - the originals and the chocs have been incredibly popular over the last few years and these pink biscuits are a great new twist on a real Kiwi classic,” Mills says

Each packet of biscuits sold delivers $1 to GirlGuiding NZ, which helps support the thousands of rangatahi who find fun, friendship and adventure each year. Robbers says it’s an invaluable fundraiser for the organisation.

"As a charity, we rely on fundraising to help us deliver amazing opportunities and experiences

