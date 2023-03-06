Kāpiti Coast Art Trail 2023 Now Open For Artist Registration

Kāpiti artists - we want you!

Kāpiti Coast District Council marketing manager Sonja Williams says planning is well underway for Te Ara Toi o te Takutai Kāpiti – the Kāpiti Coast Art Trail 2023.

“We’re calling Kāpiti Coast visual artists to join us for this year’s art trail, which will be held over the first two weekends of November as usual.

“We have such amazing talent here, and one of the special things about our art trail is that visitors get to see the artists at work. So, if you wonder how art is made, this is the place to see it!”

Ms Williams said the artists’ categories and criteria for 2023 are:

Artist in Studio: For “working Kāpiti Coast artists” with a studio in the district where you create most of your artwork and where visitors can see you at work. Creating art is a significant part of your work life and a main source of your income. You must be in your studio for both weekends of the Kāpiti Coast Art Trail.

Artist in Shared Space: Where 2-5 Kāpiti Coast artists share a site specifically for the Art Trail. All Artists in the Shared Space must be at the site over both weekends.

Exhibition Space:

· Established gallery: You will be a gallery whose main business is art, and open to the public at regular times during the year. During the Art Trail most of the artwork in your gallery will be by local artists.

· Art Society, Club or Guild: You are an incorporated society that supports a range of artists who live in the Kāpiti Coast. Your members may be emerging or hobby artists.

“Artists who are displaying in an Exhibition Space do not need to be there during the Art Trail, but ideally some will be on site. We find visitors love to talk to about the art and the creative process, and it really does help sell your work,” Ms Williams said.

The dates for this year’s Kāpiti Coast Art Trail are Saturday 4 and Sunday 5, then Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 November.

“If you’re an artist working in a visual medium who lives and works in our district, we’d love you to be part of the Kāpiti Coast Art Trail 2023,” Ms Williams said.

Apply online at kapiticoastarttrail.co.nz. Applications close Friday 31 March.

© Scoop Media



