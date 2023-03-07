Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Prime Video Releases Action-Packed Official Trailer For Global Spy Series Citadel

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 7:02 am
Press Release: Prime Video

Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, With Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville

The groundbreaking, highly anticipated series from Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO premieres exclusively on Prime Video on April 28

AUCKLAND, New Zealand —March 7, 2023—Today, Prime Video debuted the high-octane official trailer for the upcoming epic spy-thriller series Citadel. The first season of the groundbreaking global series consists of six-episodes with two episodes premiering April 28 on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. The landmark, high-stakes drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

About Citadel
Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Richard Madden stars as Mason Kane, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

***

Citadel Continues
Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and featuring Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, is the debut of a landmark global franchise. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent series traverse the globe with interconnected stories. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Prime Video on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

WOMAD Preview: Youssou N'Dour - Legendary Pioneer Of African Music

At 65, Youssou N'Dour is without a doubt the biggest name performing at WOMAD 2023. We review the music and global influence of this true pioneer of African music. More>>

Howard Davis: Indigenous Voices

Ten film-makers from Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific have produced a melange of varied, but thematically linked experiences in We Are Still Here. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails Tár

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 