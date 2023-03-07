SLEAFORD MODS Release New Single + NZ Show Updates

Sleaford Mods have just released their Perry Farrell-featuring single ‘So Trendy’, ahead of new album UK GRIM, which is out on this Friday (10 March).

Featuring guest vocals from the Jane’s Addiction frontman, ‘So Trendy’ is an insistent electro mirror on a world obsessed by looking into their phones and manipulating the visual echoes coming back. Over Andrew Fearn’s bouncy beats and riffs, Jason Williamson and Farrell trade verses as they satirically urge smart phone narcissists to look up… before it is too late.

“Perry got in touch and said he wanted to work with us," explains Jason Williamson of the collaboration. "He’s a really cool guy and his back catalogue clearly speaks for itself, so we jumped at it, and ‘So Trendy’ grew from there."



Enhancing ‘So Trendy’’s line of attack, the track’s new video was created by director John Minton (Portishead, Pretenders), who used Generative AI to place Sleaford Mods and Perry Farrell in a fabricated, retro video game-like world that explores the song’s themes.

“So Trendy concerns itself with the ongoing polarisation of living life through smart devices" declares Williamson of the satirical yet savage lyrically edge. "The daily experience is a series of passwords or facial recognitions that lead us into familiar Arenas of consumer marketing and conformity.”



The album’s release will be accompanied by a second SMTV special. Broadcast via the band’s YouTube channel on from 10am (NZDT) on Sunday, 12 March, the brand new show will feature a series of exclusive performances, interviews, videos, and much more as Sleaford Mods herald the arrival of UK GRIM.

Following the single and new album, UK GRIM, Sleaford Mods have announced their return tour to Aotearoa and fans have responded. Auckland’s Powerstation show is now sold out but fans are advised to keep eyes and ears open as further NZ touring news is expected shortly.

© Scoop Media



