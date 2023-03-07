Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Outdoor Agencies Join Efforts To Improve Walkers’ Experience

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 10:28 am
Press Release: Outdoor Access Commission

Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa, the Outdoor Access Commission, recently partnered with NZ Mountain Safety Council’s (MSC) Plan My Walk app. In recent years, both organisations have developed their own digital information platforms, each offering different benefits to walkers and other trail users.

As part of the new partnership, Herenga ā Nuku will provide funding and support for MSC to complete further Plan My Walk developments over the next two years. Additionally, Plan My Walk will incorporate Herenga ā Nuku’s public walking tracks, previously available through their platform, Find My Adventure.

Herenga ā Nuku Chief Executive Ric Cullinane says people want to see agencies that spend public money work together to create great public services.

"In this case, instead of possibly duplicating efforts by developing similar platforms, we can support the NZ Mountain Safety Council to continue to create a great app that helps people explore the outdoors and be safe while they do it."

Find My Adventure, by Herenga ā Nuku, provides mapping information about Aotearoa’s tracks and trails, with the goal of creating a single national dataset. Whereas Plan My Walk by MSC, was developed to enable effective planning and preparation for walking and tramping trips with the aim to reduce preventable outdoor safety incidents.

Find My Adventure will remain a mapping solution to support the work of local community projects such as trail trusts and Te Araroa.

MSC and Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa have collaborated for many years, and it became evident that walkers and trail users would benefit from a single platform with all the information in one place; Plan My Walk, Cullinane says.

MSC Chief Executive Mike Daisley says Herenga ā Nuku’s support of Plan My walk ensures walkers have access to the largest collection of public tracks and trails data and the best access to safety information.

"It is a powerful example of how collaboration will always trump the solo and siloed approach.

"Plan My Walk has always been about partnerships and sharing data from a range of agencies to create one powerful platform. This collaboration with Herenga ā Nuku is a great example of this.

"As an NGO, it’s incredibly exciting to have another government agency partner with us, and in this case, commit funding. That’s a huge recognition of our work and the success of Plan My Walk so far," Daisley says.

