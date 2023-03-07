Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wellington Access Radio Celebrates Cubadupa With A Week Of Special Guests And Programmes

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Wellington Access Radio

Wellington Access Radio are excited to announce that 20-26 March 2023 will be ‘CubaDupa Week’ at the station – a week celebrating the amazing CubaDupa, fill to the brim with festival content!

Station Manager Pip Adam says, ‘We’re thrilled this exciting celebration of talent and community is once again taking place in our neighbourhood. We’ve loved speaking with so many of the performers and businesses involved in CubaDupa.’

During the week programme-makers will be creating space in their shows to speak to artists, showcase acts and play music by festival performers, while Massey journalism students will be out on the streets chatting with the shops and businesses of Cuba St.

Station staff are also putting together a pre-festival special, talking to musicians such as Riki Gooch, Anthonie Tonnon, Tia Ward, Mikeyy, Varda, Waguan, Julie Lamb and more. They will be getting the hot takes on what not to miss in the lineup, as well as playing the musician’s own fabulous tunes. The special will be broadcast on Friday March 24, one day before the festival starts.

Wellington Access Radio are attending CubaDupa as a station to conduct interviews, speak to those attending, and record the electric atmosphere. This will be broadcast as two post-festival specials for all those that missed the weekend or who just want to relive the fun and festivities.

A special ‘CubaDupa Week’ programme schedule will be released closer to the time.

About Wellington Access Radio

Wellington Access Radio is the station that’s by, for and about our community. We’re a non-profit, grassroots charity which celebrates the diversity of Wellington. We provide a platform of representation for groups not usually heard in mainstream media, alongside arts, music, and local culture. You make the content. The station serves Wellington, the Hutt Valley and Porirua, with programmes made by diverse communities across the region. Anyone can make a programme or podcast with us, be interviewed, or have their music played on air - get in touch at info@accessradio.org.nz

Tune in on 106.1FM. Stream live and find podcasts on this website and the accessmedia.nz mobile app. You can also subscribe on Apple podcasts and Spotify.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Wellington Access Radio on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

WOMAD Preview: Youssou N'Dour - Legendary Pioneer Of African Music

At 65, Youssou N'Dour is without a doubt the biggest name performing at WOMAD 2023. We review the music and global influence of this true pioneer of African music. More>>

Howard Davis: Indigenous Voices

Ten film-makers from Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific have produced a melange of varied, but thematically linked experiences in We Are Still Here. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails Tár

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 