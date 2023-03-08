Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Wāhine Toa Embrace Equity For International Women’s Day

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 10:49 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

A series of short films featuring some of New Zealand’s most inspiring wāhine toa is being launched today to mark International Women’s Day.

Seven remarkable personalities speak candidly about how their lives and careers connect to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and to this year’s International Women’s Day theme of Embracing Equity.

The series features Alexia Hilbertidou (Founder of Girlboss New Zealand), Arizona Leger (Director, Counties Manukau Rugby Union), Simran Kaur (Founder of Girls that Invest), Vea Mafile'o (Director, Malosi Pictures), Emma McInnes (Co-Founder, Women in Urbanism), Laura Menzies (Chief Executive, Northern Region Football), and Ceillhe Sperath (Founder & Co-Director, TIME Unlimited).

Led by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, this project is part of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s leverage and legacy programme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and will be delivered as a series of bite-size films in the lead-up to the tournament, which kicks off at Eden Park in July.

The series explores what hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Auckland means for these wāhine toa, their industries and their communities – whether that’s the opportunity to enhance the profile of Auckland as a destination through the global reach of the tournament (estimated to be over 1.12 billion) or the platform it creates to ensure more equity for women and girls in sport.

The film series demonstrates the potential for the legacy to affect multiple areas including, sustainability (climate, human, economic, cultural), diversity and inclusion, wellbeing, industry and investment, destination promotion, and visitation.

Auckland is the only New Zealand city to have hosted the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Rugby World Cup 2021 (Playing in 2022), the International Working Group for Women in Sport 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – providing the unique opportunity to continue to elevate wāhine and leave an enduring legacy for women and girls.

View the first film for International Women’s Day here.

#InternationalWomensDay #IWD2023 #EmbracingEquity #BeyondGreatness #FWWC

