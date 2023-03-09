K-Pop Superstar AleXa To Perform In Auckland As Part Of ‘Girls Gone Vogue’ World Tour

US-born, K-Pop Superstar AleXa, an incredible multi-talented performer with tens of millions of fans, is coming to Auckland for one performance at Powerstation on Thursday 23rd March.

Renowned for a strong playlist of catchy songs and incredible dance performances, AleXa’s career has been explosive, with wins in major talent shows in both Asia and the US, propelling her onto the charts and gaining her millions of streams on social media platforms.

A lifelong dancer, AleXa () grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was first drawn to K-pop because of its strong performance identity.

Her ability to engage with a live audience was soon apparent, with nearly 1 million fan votes determining her the winner of online talent competition Rising Legends.

Soon after, AleXa signed with Korean artist agency ZB Label. In 2019, AleXa’s multilingual first single, Bomb, hit #7 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart receiving more than 24 million views online to date.

Then, in 2022, her performance of Wonderland won her top spot at the American Song Contest, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, where she displaced famous names including Michael Bolton and Macy Gray on the way to her win.

Wonderland lifted AleXa to #38 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart, making her the 6th most played Korean artist on U.S. radio and the first female Korean act to present at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Now, AleXa kicks off her Girls Gone Vogue world tour in Auckland, visiting New Zealand for the first time ever, with new songs and a talented team of dancers.

Tour promoter, Prime Entertainment’s Gio Jin says that AleXa will be the highest ranking female K-Pop performer to visit New Zealand and that local fans are beyond excited to be able to see her live in concert.

“AleXa is an incredible performer. From the opening song to the last moment, the show is high energy and explosive action. Fans are in for an outstanding night of K-Pop magic!” he said.

Tickets for her Auckland show are available through Ticketmaster.

