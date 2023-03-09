Writers Of Songs Celebrated At New Look Awards

Songwriting stars from around the globe are once again set to descend the red carpet at Gore's St James Theatre this winter, hoping to claim two of the music industry's most coveted crowns.

Tami Neilson and Jenny Mitchell perform their 2022 APRA Best NZ County Music Song "Trouble Finds A Girl" at the Gore awards in 202

MLT Songwriting Awards entries are now open and lyricists from all over New Zealand, Australia and the US will be vying for the title presented during the Country Music Honours gala evening (formerly named the NZ Country Music Awards) to be held on June 1st.

Artists spanning all musical genres are invited to submit their previously unreleased tracks, recorded as a solo vocal performance with the exception of songs written and arranged as a duet. Songs can be accompanied by a maximum of one instrument only.

Judged by seven accomplished music industry representatives, tracks are to be submitted by digital file or USB and are assessed anonymously on content; lyrics, melody, musical movement and structure.

Finalists' songs are presented live at the Country Music Honours Awards gala event. Songwriters have the option of performing their submission themselves or having it performed for them, the winner taking home $2,500 in prize money in addition to the accolade.

The other esteemed award presented during the evening is the APRA Best NZ Country Music Song Award, awarded by APRA AMCOS. The APRA Best Country Music Song Award celebrates the best in country music from around Aotearoa. Previous winners include Jenny Mitchell, Tami Neilson, Holly Arrowsmith and Reb Fountain.

"The COVID induced cancellation of the NZ Country Music Awards in 2022 allowed the NZ Songwriters Trust time to reassess the future direction of our event. We grasped the opportunity to rebrand and refocus priorities on celebrating the talented wordsmiths who pour their passion and prose into song. Country Music Honours is for them, and we're excited to share our new look evening with a full house in June", says chairman Jeff Rea.

This event has bolstered many songwriting careers and with Australian country music star Fanny Lumsden confirmed as a guest artist for the evening, it's sure to be another sell out occasion during Bayleys Tussock Country - New Zealand's Country Music Festival. www.tussockcountry.nz

© Scoop Media

