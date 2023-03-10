Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Thousands Raised To Save The Endangered Albatross

Friday, 10 March 2023, 1:03 pm
Press Release: NZ Nature Fund

Conservation charity the New Zealand Nature Fund (NZNF) raised $170,000 to help save the Antipodean albatross last night.

The extraordinary sum was raised at a special fundraising event in Auckland, held at Peter Gordon’s Homeland dining room in Westhaven. Funds raised will go directly to the preservation of the Antipodean albatross, which is now under imminent threat of extinction.

Former Minister of Conservation – and founder of the New Zealand Nature Fund – Denis Marshall says the charitable trust is delighted to be able to assist in funding on-the-water recovery work and efforts to save the Antipodean albatross.

“More than 2,300 of these magnificent birds are caught every year on lines from fishing boats,” he says. “Most of these birds are caught in international waters, but closer to home New Zealand fleets are catching them too – while the majority is still being caught by international vessels. This is a problem that can be solved by using the correct seabird safe fishing techniques.”

The event coincides with NZ Seaweek and follows Monday’s Government announcement that NZ will join more than 190 countries in signing a landmark global treaty to protect our oceans. The High Seas Treaty aims to place 30% of the world’s seas into protected areas by 2030 to safeguard and recuperate marine nature.

The NZNF was established by Marshall to distribute private donations for critical conservation and biodiversity projects. Representatives of the Fund include actor Sir Sam Neill, long-serving NZ philanthropist Prue Wallis and former Department of Conservation Director General Lou Sanson.

“Since human occupation NZ has become one of the most modified environments in the world in a very short space in time. We have a responsibility to protect and conserve what remains of our previous natural environment,” Marshall adds.

The $170,000 raised last night will be distributed by New Zealand Nature Fund and Live Ocean Foundation to Southern Seabirds Trust.

“Our goal was to raise $170,000 – one dollar for every kilometre this endangered bird flies, tragically, often to its death,” Marshall says. “We were thrilled to achieve this with the help of our generous benefactors and we look forward seeing this critical work intensified in the coming months.”

