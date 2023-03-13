Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

World-famous In Aotearoa: Golden Shears And Kupu Festival Among Those To Receive Incubator Funding

Monday, 13 March 2023, 10:18 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Four events across the motu are set to receive a funding boost from the government’s Creative and Cultural Events Incubator.

The Auckland Matariki Festival 2023, Doc Edge Life Unscripted Festival 2024, Golden Shears 2024 and the Kupu Festival 2023 are the recipients of the recent Creative and Cultural Events Incubator funding round.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment’s (MBIE) Major Events Manager, Kylie Hawker-Green says, the programme gives priority to eligible events that celebrate our national identity and strengths, which make us unique in the global context, highlighting New Zealand’s diverse culture and building national pride.

“The variety of recipients across the whole programme show we are supporters of a wide range of creative and cultural events, in regions big and small, especially ones that celebrate Aotearoa New Zealand’s rich cultural heritage and strengths,” says Kylie Hawker-Green.

The events will each receive the following funding amounts:

  • Auckland Matariki 2023, $100,000
  • Doc Edge Life Unscripted Festival 2024, Auckland and Wellington, $100,000
  • Golden Shears 2024, Masterton, $50,000
  • Kupu Festival 2023, Rotorua, $100,000

More details about investment criteria are available on MBIE’s Major Events website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

WOMAD Preview: The Garifuna Collective, The Beating Heart Of A Vibrant Culture

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, the Garifuna Collective bring their fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound from Belize to WOMAD 2023 More>>

WOMAD Preview: Mdou Moctar, Hendrix Of The Sahara

  The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders that have impacted the world: fierce nomadic tribes, sandstorms, the richest man in history Mansu Musa, and even the long-lost city of Atlantis. But in recent years, one name has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other from that tradition: Mdou Moctar. More>>


Howard Davis: In Bed With Schoenberg at Circa

Dave Armstrong's play is essentially little more than a series of interrupted incidents and pleasant musical interludes. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour Headlines

At 65, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at the 2023 festival so far. More>>

Howard Davis: Indigenous Voices

Ten film-makers from Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific have produced a melange of varied, but thematically linked experiences in We Are Still Here. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails Tár

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 