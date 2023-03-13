World-famous In Aotearoa: Golden Shears And Kupu Festival Among Those To Receive Incubator Funding

Four events across the motu are set to receive a funding boost from the government’s Creative and Cultural Events Incubator.

The Auckland Matariki Festival 2023, Doc Edge Life Unscripted Festival 2024, Golden Shears 2024 and the Kupu Festival 2023 are the recipients of the recent Creative and Cultural Events Incubator funding round.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment’s (MBIE) Major Events Manager, Kylie Hawker-Green says, the programme gives priority to eligible events that celebrate our national identity and strengths, which make us unique in the global context, highlighting New Zealand’s diverse culture and building national pride.

“The variety of recipients across the whole programme show we are supporters of a wide range of creative and cultural events, in regions big and small, especially ones that celebrate Aotearoa New Zealand’s rich cultural heritage and strengths,” says Kylie Hawker-Green.

The events will each receive the following funding amounts:

Auckland Matariki 2023, $100,000

Doc Edge Life Unscripted Festival 2024, Auckland and Wellington, $100,000

Golden Shears 2024, Masterton, $50,000

Kupu Festival 2023, Rotorua, $100,000

More details about investment criteria are available on MBIE’s Major Events website.

