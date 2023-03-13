Locals Offered The Chance To Be The "The Voice Of The Voice Of The Valley"

Community radio station Hutt Radio, whose branding styles it as “the voice of the valley”, is offering Hutt Valley locals a chance to be its voice as it undergoes an on air rebrand.

Currently the station uses professionally produced “sweepers” – short recordings of music, effects and voices which identify the station to anyone listening. “They’re very smooth and sound great,”

says Station General Manager Rex Widerstrom, “but they don’t convey the fact that Hutt Radio is about the Hutt, for the Hutt, made mostly by people from the Hutt. We say we’re ‘your voice in the valley’ so the obvious choice was to turn to our listeners and ask for their voices.”

So between now and Easter, people are being asked to record new IDs and send them in to the station in the hope of winning one of several $50 vouchers from sponsors Doordash. It’s expected most people will use their mobile phones to enter.

“People are used to sending videos, so we’re happy to receive those,” Mr Widerstrom says. “But if they know how to attach a sound file to an email or message then that’s fine too.”

The recordings can be of individuals, groups of friends, a family, a sports team, a school class. They can simply state “Hutt Radio!!” or “I’m [person’s name] from [suburb] and this is Hutt Radio!!” or “We’re [group name] and this is Hutt Radio!!”.

“But they don’t have to stick to a script,” Mr Widerstrom says. “Get creative. As long as the words ‘Hutt Radio’ are in there somewhere, the entry is eligible for consideration.”

Recordings can be emailed to hello@huttradio.co.nz or sent via Facebook Messenger. Winners will be announced on 6 April, just in time for someone to treat themselves to a cook-free meal at home over Easter.

