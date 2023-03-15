All Blacks and Black Ferns announce new partner

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) have announced Robert Walters as their Official Recruitment Supporter, in a new three-year partnership. The partnership will see Robert Walters support the All Blacks and Black Ferns and in turn, inspiring future employers, and employees to unlock potential through recruitment.

For more than 20 years Robert Walters has brought kiwi talent together to achieve the best results for New Zealand employers. While the All Blacks and Black Ferns bring sports fans together as they strive for excellence on and off the field.

NZR Chief People, Safety and Wellbeing Officer Andrea Brunner said:

“We’re proud to be partnering with Robert Walters as Official Recruitment Supporter of NZR and Official Partner to the All Blacks and Black Ferns.

We have a high-performance system that produces world class rugby talent and our goal at NZR is to be a world-leading sports organisation. Partnering with Robert Walters will ensure we have access to leading global talent information and recruitment advice & support. It will also enable us to share examples of excellence from our All Blacks and Black Ferns environments to help power others to succeed.”

Robert Walters CEO of Australia and New Zealand, Shay Peters said partnering with the Black Ferns and All Blacks fulfilled a long-held ambition.

“As a business, we applaud how rugby contributes to our national economy, from tourism to jobs creation, but our passion runs much deeper than dollars and cents. One of the many things I love about rugby is that it’s a great leveler. Whatever your age, gender, size or background – everyone can enjoy the buzz of a well-timed All Blacks tackle, or a last-minute Black Ferns try. Nothing else unites our nation like this.

“The Black Ferns and All Blacks inspire us to be our best selves; setting the bar for teamwork, leadership, and resilience. It’s for all these reasons, and more, that Robert Walters is proud to say: We are proud to be the Official Supporter of New Zealand Rugby, and Supporter of All Blacks and the Black Ferns.”

