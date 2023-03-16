Award-winning Travel Documentary - The Last Tourist - Launches In New Zealand

Candid exploration of the impact of mass tourism filmed across 16 countries

As Kiwis start travelling in pre-pandemic numbers again, a new, award-winning documentary that pulls back the curtain on the travel and tourism industry is being launched to help educate and inspire people to make better, more responsible, travel choices for the benefit of our planet and its people.

The Last Tourist is a feature-length documentary that puts travel under a microscope as it addresses the impact of mass tourism on the environment, wildlife, and vulnerable communities, while travelling to 16 different countries. The new documentary will be launched on multiple streaming platforms from March 21, 2023, and is now available for pre-order on Apple.

Executive produced by Bruce Poon Tip, the founder of community tourism pioneer and adventure operator, G Adventures, and independently directed and written by Tyson Sadler, the documentary features leading travel and tourism visionaries including Dr. Jane Goodall (Jane Goodall Institute, United Nations Messenger of Peace), Lek Chailert (Save Elephant Foundation), Gary Knell (National Geographic), Meenu Vadera (Sakha Cabs For Women) and Melissa Matlow (World Animal Protection).

Poon Tip says his vision for the documentary came well before the pandemic, but the timing of the documentary’s release in New Zealand could not be more relevant with the world’s borders open again, and people travelling in more significant numbers, but still looking to do so with more purpose and intention.

“The Last Tourist demonstrates what a dire state the industry was in pre-pandemic, and recommends tangible ways travellers can use their personal power to have a positive impact as the world reopens to international travel, and Kiwis start travelling abroad again.

“We wanted to bring this message, which is illustrated by a series of life-changing stories, to life on the big screen and at the same time expose some of the often well-intentioned but harmful practices many tourism experiences support. I ask that everyone who travels watches this important film and spreads the word about a better way to travel."

Amassing more than 400 hours of footage during filming, The Last Tourist empowers audiences with the knowledge and inspiration to make a positive impact - and to fundamentally change the way they travel - by examining the history of modern tourism and revealing its consequences. The documentary explores alarming issues such as animals suffering for entertainment, orphaned children exploited for profit, and developing economies strained under the weight of foreign-owned hotel chains.

During the cinematic journey, viewers will also meet local heroes who leverage tourism to preserve cultural heritage, sustain wildlife, and support the social and economic wellbeing of communities.

Rated the number two documentary on Apple TV in Canada when it launched last year, The Last Tourist will be available to stream via Apple iTunes, Google and Microsoft from 21 March 2023. It is also currently playing on Delta Airlines and Emirates Airlines.

For more information on The Last Tourist, please visit www.thelasttouristfilm.com

