Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Māori Wardens – A Documentary

Friday, 17 March 2023, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

A one-hour documentary explores the behind the scenes reality of grass roots Māori Wardens, tracing their history to the present day, and following them in their daily lives across Aotearoa.

MĀORI WARDENS premieres on Monday 27 March at 8.30 PM on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Producer and director Susan Leonard says much of the work of a Māori warden goes unseen.

“This documentary uncovers the behind-the-scenes truth of the voluntary service they provide - for the love of their people, says Ms Leonard.

“Like many people, I didn’t know what Māori Wardens really did,” she says.

“I saw them as guardian angels, kind people, keeping the peace, but after working on this documentary I realise they are all that and more.

MĀORI WARDENS is a story of love and compassion, not only for their own people, but for their entire communities, regardless of race.

“Māori Wardens more often shy away from the limelight, these are the unsung heroes who tell their stories. It is intriguing watching their selfless work and to reflect that, perhaps today we need their service more than ever.

“From the two nannies in Taihape who still walk the beat on a Friday night, to Aunty Chrissie who runs an op shop for the homeless, to Peggy Hughes who founded the first North Shore Māori Wardens, and this year celebrates her 50th anniversary as a warden.

“We touch on deeper questions regarding a Māori world view in opposition to the Crown and within the Māori Wardens themselves, who have not always seen eye to eye.

“The movement faces a huge challenge, but my intention was not to focus on the complex political issues but rather, to concentrate on the true essence of a Māori Warden and why their community work matters so much,” says Susan Leonard.

MĀORI WARDENS is full of humour and heart and doesn’t shy away from the struggles facing Māori Wardens, in the past and today.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whakaata Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

WOMAD Preview: The Garifuna Collective, The Beating Heart Of A Vibrant Culture

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, the Garifuna Collective bring their fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound from Belize to WOMAD 2023 More>>

WOMAD Preview: Mdou Moctar, Hendrix Of The Sahara

  The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders that have impacted the world: fierce nomadic tribes, sandstorms, the richest man in history Mansu Musa, and even the long-lost city of Atlantis. But in recent years, one name has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other from that tradition: Mdou Moctar. More>>


Howard Davis: In Bed With Schoenberg at Circa

Dave Armstrong's play is essentially little more than a series of interrupted incidents and pleasant musical interludes. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour Headlines

At 65, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at the 2023 festival so far. More>>

Howard Davis: Indigenous Voices

Ten film-makers from Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific have produced a melange of varied, but thematically linked experiences in We Are Still Here. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails Tár

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 