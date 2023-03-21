Touch NZ Announces Technology Solution For The Sport Of Touch

Touch New Zealand has announced a national initiative to provide technology that helps Touch Modules and Provincial Associations deliver the game of Touch. It will make solutions for member management and competition management freely available to all affiliated Touch organisations across New Zealand.

The sports management platform Sporty.co.nz has been chosen as the official solution for the sport. Sporty is provided by Sportsground Limited and includes online registrations, ‘SuperCRM’ member management, team entries, ‘SKED’ competition management system and ‘MyTouch’ Match Day App for scoring games. The solutions are components of a single integrated platform.

Sporty was already a popular choice of Touch Associations, but now Touch New Zealand is centrally funding the solution, removing direct costs from Provincial Associations and also providing SKED and the new Match Day App to all affiliated Module Operators nationally without charge.

“Our goal is to improve the experience of Touch participants at all levels, and the Sporty platform is helping us achieve that goal,” Touch New Zealand chief executive Joe Sprangers said.

“Touch New Zealand used external expertise to evaluate alternatives and this process identified Sporty as the best solution for Touch,” he said.

The Sporty platform will allow Touch Associations and Module Operators to perform administrative and communication functions online on a common platform, saving time and reducing workload.

Mike Purchas, CEO of Sportsground Limited, stated “We share the vision of Touch New Zealand to deliver a more uniform and improved experience. This initiative removes costs and also delivers the benefits of scale even for the smallest Touch Module,” Purchas said.

The technology is being made available from July 2023 onwards under an initial five year contract. The strengthened relationship between Touch New Zealand Sportsground Ltd is also expected to bring other future benefits to the sport.

Purchas stated “We’re a New Zealand company and we spend over $1 million every year extending the Sporty platform. Whenever national sports organisations choose Sporty, it helps ensure the platform continues evolving to meet the growing needs of Kiwi sport.”

“We’re pleased that the entire Touch community will now have access to technology that improves the experience for organisers and participants now and into the future,” Sprangers said.

