Registrations Open For Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day, To Be Held On Friday 25 August 2023

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Phantom Billstickers

National Poetry Day is scheduled for 25 August 2023, and as its administrators open registrations for events and seed-funding, they are inviting organisers across the motu to join in to unleash the uplifting power of poetry.

Robin McDonnell, CEO of Poetry Day sponsor Phantom Billstickers, says that when company founder Jim Wilson witnessed the healing power of poetry in the early 2000s, he started putting poems on posters to share with others. “It was balm and a joy for him then and still is now, and we’d like to think that it can help the nation heal as we recover from more than three very tough years. Never has poetry been so important for so many reasons,” he says.

Aotearoa’s much-loved one-day nationwide celebration of poetry – now in its 26th year – is gearing up for its biggest and most joyous range of events yet, and is encouraging regional organisers to think about all the ways that poets and poetry can soothe, delight and rejuvenate as they plan their 25 August activities.

In 2022, in the first in-person Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day in three years, more than 150 events were staged across the motu, bringing together established and emerging poets, young writers and voices, and poetry enthusiasts of all ages. They celebrated on beaches and street corners, in old churches, pubs, libraries, universities, museums, hospitals, bookshops, bowling alleys and even in national parks.

NPD’s national coordinator Erica Stretton encourages organisers to register early to access seed-funding, promotional materials, guidance, and to be included in the heavily promoted official calendar of NPD 2023 events.

Interested organisers will find registration documents, templates and a full range of useful planning and promotional resources on the NPD website at www.poetryday.co.nz.

Applications for seed funding close at 5pm on 1 June 2023. The official Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day 2023 calendar will be announced on 2 August.

For further information contact NPD national coordinator Erica Stretton at poetryday@nzbookawards.org.nz and to keep up with plans for NPD 2023, follow NZPoetryDay on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

